BIRD ALERT
It was an exciting week for birdwatchers at Rimrock Lake with the sighting of a little gull. The little gull, which is not much bigger than an American robin, is the smallest member of the gull family and was once only seen in Eurasia. It now has a small foothold along the southern boundaries of Hudson Bay, where it nests and spends its winters on the Atlantic coast of North America.
The little gull was spotted hanging out with a California gull and a short-billed gull, which is also a fairly rare visitor to Yakima County. Birders also spotted an Iceland gull flying over the lake. This is a gull of the high Arctic that breeds not in Iceland but in the coastal regions of the Canadian Arctic and Greenland.
Other water birds included Canada goose, American wigeon, mallard, northern pintail, bufflehead, greater scaup, common goldeneye, hooded merganser, common merganser, red-breasted merganser, horned grebe, western grebe and common loon.
At nearby Clear Lake there were a few more good water birds including a large, dark sea duck, the surf scoter, Barrow’s goldeneye and four trumpeter swan all being observed.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m. with the theme “Wine.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
THURSDAY: The Yakima Area Arboretum will host “The Last Colorful Hoorah,” a walk with education director Garrett Brenden from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to enjoy the fall colors. Social distancing and mask use will be enforced and the walk is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.
ALSO THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 4-5 miles with very little elevation gain along the Tieton Nature Trail in the Tieton River Canyon near the Oak Creek elk feeding station. This is a Centennial event. Call Carol at 509-833-7989, Bob at 509-952-6269 or Rudy at 509-952-6269 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: Join the Cascadians for a 10 mile loop with 1,100 feet of elevation gain to the Ancient Lakes at Potholes Coulee near Quincy. Be prepared for some sections of rocky, steep terrain, beautiful views and whatever weather Mother Nature delivers. Pack plenty of water, lunch and layers. The group will leave at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot and drivers need a Discover Pass. Call Kim at 509-853-8698 for more information.
SATURDAY: Join the Cascadians for a hike along the Tieton River Nature Trail. Call David at 509-965-3697 for details and to sign up.
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will host a moderate hiking or paddling excursion at a destination to be determined. Call Kathleen at 509-307-8618, Kim at 509-307-3207 or Dawn at 509-654-0885 for details.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 4-5 miles with 2,000 feet of elevation gain in Waterworks Canyon and up the southeast side of Cleman Mountain. Option to have coffee at Starbucks afterwards. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059, for meeting time and place.
