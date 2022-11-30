Lilquist to give history of snowshoeing
Central Washington faculty member and physical geographer Karl Lilquist will lead the program "The History of Snowshoeing" at The Cascadians' general meeting Wednesday at Meyer Auditorium at The Terraces at Summitview.
Lilquist plans to put special emphasis on contributions from former Cascadians and Ellensburg residents, Bill and Gene Prater. The program's scheduled to run from 7-9 p.m., preceded by new member orientation from 6-7 p.m. at the Living Care Retirement Community's Village Café West room.
Input needed for RCO recreation plan
The Washington Recreation and Conservation Office wants input from the public for its draft statewide recreation and conservation plan.
The plan prioritizes meaningful access to outdoor recreation for everyone, protecting natural and cultural resources, demonstrating the essential nature of parks, natural areas and recreation infrastructure and supporting healthy, adaptable and connected communities.
More than 30 actions are offered to implement those priorities over the next six years. Comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18 and the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board will consider adopting the final plan at its Jan. 24-25 meeting.
For more information go to www.rco.wa.gov, and comments must be emailed to policychanges@rco.wa.gov or submitted through an online survey at https://bit.ly/3gLPcHb.
Bird alert
A Zillah resident was thrilled to have a northern mockingbird show up and hang around their hummingbird feeder. She was also surprised when an Anna’s hummingbird showed up and chased it away. Northern mockingbird is a rare visitor to the Yakima area and not observed every year and the Anna’s hummingbird has just recently expanded its territory into our area, so this was an exceptional sighting and an interesting interaction observed between these two species.
A local birder spent two and a half hours scouring the Sunnyside Wildlife Recreation Area near Mabton this week and came up with a list of 39 species for his efforts. The list included both cackling and Canada goose, mallard, northern pintail, green-winged teal, common merganser, ring-necked pheasant, pied-billed grebe, Eurasian collared-dove, Virginia rail, Wilson's snipe, northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, an adult bald eagle carrying nesting material, red-tailed hawk, northern flicker, American kestrel, black-billed magpie, common raven, black-capped chickadee, horned lark, ruby-crowned kinglet, golden-crowned kinglet, marsh wren, Bewick's wren, American robin, cedar waxwing, house sparrow, house finch, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, Lincoln's sparrow, spotted towhee, yellow-headed blackbird, red-winged blackbird, brewer's blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler.
One birder hiked the Tieton River Nature Trail and was able to tally 10 species including great blue heron, bald eagle, northern flicker, Steller's jay, common raven, black-capped chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, pacific wren, American dipper, and dark-eyed junco.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street. Runners should wear low light/reflective clothing. A new group called “Too Smart for the Dark” will meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Park pool for a neighborhood run.
FRIDAY: Seattle's Nelda Swiggett Jazz quintet will perform "The Alaska Suite: a story of beauty, loss and hope" in memory of Wendy Baker at 7:30 p.m. at The Seasons Performance Hall. Ticket proceeds will support the design of the West Powerhouse Road Pathway. For more information and to purchase tickets for $15 or $10 for students and $25 per person for a VIP table, go to theseasonsyakima.com.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the first race of the Winter Race series on a three-mile course along the Greenway, starting at 1 p.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park. Registration is $10 for the four-race series or $5 for a single race, and $25/$10 for nonmembers. To register or find more information, go to hcrunners.org.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike seven miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain on a steady, sometimes steep uphill loop to the summit of Cowiche Mountain at Snow Mountain Ranch. Call Betsy at 509-949-3985 or Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place.
