Winter race series returns
After a year off due to COVID-19, the Hard Core Runners Club's Winter Race Series is set to return, beginning with a three-mile race mostly along the Yakima Greenway at Sarg Hubbard Park on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
The series also includes a three-mile race at Yakima Athletic Club on Dec. 19, a 4.5-mile race at East Valley Elementary on Jan. 9 and a 5K race at Chesterley Park on Jan. 23. Registration fees are $10 for all races and $5 for single races for members, or $25 for the series and $10 for a single race for nonmembers, with special family/team rates available.
COVID-19 safety guidelines including social distancing and mask wearing while not racing will be in place. For more information go to hcrunners.org.
BIRD ALERT
As I’ve mentioned in recent alerts, there are many amazing locations in and around Yakima to go birding! One of those is Randall Park, located along South 48th Avenue. One local birder tallied 20 species in just under an hour, including Canada goose, American wigeon, the ever present mallard, Eurasian collared-dove, great blue heron, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, ruby-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, Bewick's wren, house finch, our state bird, the American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee, red-winged blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler.
Don’t forget that birding is something you can do in your own backyard; it's a natural habitat, too. This week a Yakima resident near Gilbert Park reported seeing a red-naped sapsucker in their yard. They are also enjoying the antics of a very territorial Anna’s hummingbird that is frequenting the feeder. We are receiving more and more reports of Anna’s hummingbird overwintering in the Yakima area. An Anna’s was also spotted this week at residences along Wide Hallow Road, where they also noted a Cooper's hawk.
Apropos to the season of Thanksgiving a birder, traveling along Highway 97 towards Satus Pass, spotted a flock of 35 wild turkeys feeding along the side of the road.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
THURSDAY: The Yakima Greenway will host the 12th Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk 5K with registration starting at 8 a.m., a costume contest at 8:45 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m. Register for $25 — $60 for a family 4-pack and $15 for kids 15 and under — at yakimagreenway.org.
FRIDAY: Day users won't need a Discover Pass for vehicles at lands managed by State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the state's Department of Natural Resources on Friday. However, it does not apply to Sno-Parks, where a Sno-Park permit will still be required.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. If you plan to run in the street, bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will host a moderate hiking or paddling excursion at a destination to be determined. Call Kathleen at 509-307-8618, Kim at 509-307-3207 or Dawn at 509-654-0885 for details.
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 6.2 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain along Cowiche Mill Road, a loop trail with spectacular views of the Yakima Valley. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place.
