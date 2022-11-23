Fundraising underway for pump track
The Single Track Alliance of Yakima announced its intent to raise more than $1.2 million for a pump track at Randall Park South and begin construction as soon as next summer.
STAY vice president Will Hollingbery said after a successful environmental review by the city, fundraising can begin in earnest for the looping track with slopes and angled curves built to eliminate pedaling. Velosolutions completed a final design and the city approved the site next to the dog park less than a year ago.
To donate, go to the Yakima Valley Community Foundation’s website, yakimavalleycf.org, and select “Give Now” for the Randall Park Fund.
Winter race series returns
The Hard Core Runners Club plans to host its annual Winter Race Series, beginning with a three-mile race Dec. 4 at Sarg Hubbard Park.
That will be followed by a three-mile race at Yakima Athletic Club on Dec. 18, a 4.5-mile race at East Valley Elementary on Jan. 8 and a 5K at Chesterley Park on Jan. 22. Every race starts at 1 p.m. and the series ending pizza party will return, with more details to come.
For club members entry fees are $10 for the series or $5 for a single race, and $25/$10 for nonmembers. To register or find more information, go to hcrunners.org.
WDFW planting trout for Black Friday
Elton Pond North in Yakima County will be one of several lakes across Washington stocked with rainbow trout prior to this Friday.
The fish weighing up to three pounds and averaging 15 to 16 inches in length are put in lakes for holiday season fishing every November. Anglers 15 and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2023, to participate.
Bird alert
California quail could be heard calling as a couple of Yakima bird aficionados braved the cold and searched Fullbright Park in Union Gap this week. They were able to tally 20 species including a prairie falcon, a raptor of the West’s wide-open spaces that they spotted on a tall utility pole crossbar at the northeast end of the park. Other raptors included a couple of red-tailed hawks, a sharp-shinned hawk and our smallest falcon, an American kestrel.
They also saw rock pigeon, great blue heron, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, black-billed magpie, common raven, black-capped chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, Bewick’s wren, European starling, varied thrush, house finch, 30 dark-eyed juncos, the most of any species seen and song sparrow.
One birder spent an hour on the upper end of the Umtanum Creek trail and spotted nine species including a wild turkey, a large game bird which was introduced in Washington at the beginning of the early twentieth century, common raven, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, five of the very small pacific wren, varied thrush, American robin, dark-eyed junco, dark-eyed junco and the ever-present song sparrow.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street. Runners should wear low light/reflective clothing. A new group called “Too Smart for the Dark” will meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Park pool for a neighborhood run.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
THURSDAY: The Yakima Greenway will host its 14th annual Turkey Trot 5K to raise funds for the nonprofit organization and Camp Prime Time.
Check-in and late registration goes from 8-8:30 a.m., followed by a costume contest at 8:30 and Mayor Janice Deccio will administer Yakima’s first official Turkey Pardon at 8:45 before the race begins at 9. Registration at yakimagreenway.org/events is $15 for adults, $10 for 13-18 year-olds and free for kids 12 and under.
FRIDAY: Day visitors to lands managed by state agencies won’t need a Discover Pass to park in celebration of Native American Heritage Day. Overnight fees remain in effect.
Getting outdoors
WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host a moderate pre-Thanksgiving hike of five miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain up to Ahtanum Ridge at Fulbright Park in Union Gap. Meet at 9 a.m. by the tank. For more information, call Carol at 509-833-7989.
