WDFW considering land buys
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants public input on several public land acquisition proposals, including the 440-acre Wenas Watershed — Miracle Mile in Yakima County.
That property’s one of 15 totaling 12,500 acres in 14 counties through the wildlife department’s “Lands 20/20: A Vision for the Future” process. Adding to the Wenas Wildlife Area would conserve mixed shrub-steppe, riparian and coniferous forest habitat primarity for elk winter range.
It’s also regarded as an excellent area for recreational birdwatching and is used for hunting, hiking, fishing and wildlife viewing. For more information and to provide input before the No. 21 deadline, go to wdfw.wa.gov/newsroom or send mail to Wildlife Program, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.
Bird alert
A four and a half-hour trip around Clear Lake was very productive for one local bird aficionado who spotted an adult winter male and an immature female long-tailed duck, two female surf scoters and both a common and a pacific loon, all birds that are usually seen on ocean or large bodies of water. He also noted large flocks of Canada goose and American wigeon as well as mallard, green-winged teal, ring-necked duck, Barrow’s goldeneye, common merganser, great blue heron, Cooper’s hawk, two adult bald eagles soaring together, northern pygmy-owl, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, pileated woodpecker, northern flicker, Steller’s jay, common raven, chestnut-backed chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, pacific wren, varied thrush, American robin and song sparrow.
Birders at Ft. Simcoe this week spotted 16 wild turkeys, the ever-present Lewis’s woodpecker, California scrub-jay, black-capped chickadee, brown creeper, American robin, house finch, spotted towhee and yellow-rumped warbler.
A small, compact and fast-flying species of falcon known as a merlin was spotted on a post along Pumphouse Road the near the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge and a northern shrike, another small but ferocious hunter, was spotted nearby on Old Goldendale Road. Both these birds are winter visitors to the Yakima area.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street. Runners should wear low light/reflective clothing since sunset officially begins before 6 p.m.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
ALSO SATURDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries will host a volunteer event at Billy’s Pond near the Yakima Wastewater Treatment Plant to plant 600 sagebrush within areas of the floodplain. Meet at 10 a.m. at 2220 E. Viola Ave. in Yakima and plan to work for about three hours. Tools, gloves, snacks and warm beverages will be provided. For more information, contact Landon Shaffer at landon@midcolumbiafisheries.org or 509-310-9324.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Single Track Alliance of Yakima is hosting the Rocky Top Trail Brew Run at 8 a.m. Runners can register for $45 for the 5K, $55 for the 10K and $65 for the half marathon at active.com. All finishers get a medal plus free beer and tacos.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike seven to eight miles with little elevation gain along the Tieton River past Rimrock Dam to the beach overlooking Rimrock Lake. Call Marian at 509-910-1077 or 509-248-3445, or Karen at 509-654-8379 for meeting time and place.
