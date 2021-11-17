Cascadians meetings return Wednesday
The Cascadian Board agreed to bring back its monthly meetings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, starting next Wednesday.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife regional wildlife program manager Scott McCorquodale will be the featured speaker as he shares his experience hiking the Pacific Crest Trail in California over the past year. Also, the nominating committee will announce its recommendations for open 2022 Board of Directors positions, and nominations will be taken from the floor.
The meeting begins at Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Fruitvale Grange Hall, 2908 Castlevale Road in Yakima.
BIRD ALERT
Nature is a beautiful and wonderful thing to behold and for me it’s fun to take a moment to appreciate the beautiful sights and soothing sounds of birds. As I mentioned last week, many public areas are open to hunting as well as bird watching together, and that may make you leery of going out to some of your favorite areas.
So I suggest you seek out those areas that are not conducive to hunting, such as the small farm pond found along Highway 12 between Granger and Outlook. Birders here this week found three Bonaparte’s gulls, which are a fairly rare find away from big water, six greater white-fronted geese, often called “specklebellies” because of their splotchy under parts, and four Wilson’s snipes.
Even while out shopping or driving around you may find good birds. One birder noted that the Costco pond attracted mallard, ring-necked duck, Eurasian collared-dove and belted kingfisher and another spotted a wood duck, as well as a Eurasian wigeon and an American wigeon on the small pond by the 40th Avenue exit to I-82.
The home feeding station is also a very safe place to watch the birds, as a Terrace Heights resident found when his yard was visited by an Anna’s hummingbird and a hermit thrush.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. If you plan to run in the street, bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
SATURDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries will host a volunteer event to install new planting sites to improve water quality and create riparian habitat for important native species at Reecer Creek. Wear sturdy work shoes, pants and appropriate weather layers, and bring a water bottle. The destination will be off of W. Dolarway Road and you can sign up ahead of time or show up between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Go to midcolumbiafisheries.org or email landon@midcolumbiafisheries.org for more information.
GETTING OUTDOORSALSO THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 4-5 miles with no elevation gain on a forest road around the Rimrock Lake Peninsula with lunch on the beach overlooking Rimrock Lake. Early snow could allow for snowshoeing. Call Marian at 509-910-1077 or Karen at 509-654-8379 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host an eight-mile hike with 1,8000 feet of elevation gain along a narrow creek below steep basalt cliffs deep in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area’s Bear Canyon. Be prepared to cross carefully back and forth on rocks and low logs for a few miles to where the canyon widens, meets an old road, and climbs onto the ridge high above Highway 12. Trekking poles are recommended. Be prepared for wet weather, bring appropriate footwear, carry lunch and plenty of water. Departure is at 9 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Discover Pass required. Call Kim at 509-853-8698 for more information.
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will host a moderate hiking or paddling excursion at a destination to be determined. Call Kathleen at 509-307-8618, Kim at 509-307-3207 or Dawn at 509-654-0885 for details.
