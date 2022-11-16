Yakima Fly Fishers Association to meet Thursday
The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will welcome Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group's Zac Zacavish to its monthly meeting Thursday night at Magic's Pizza in Selah.
Zacavish, a fish biologist, has worked with many salmonid species as the MCF's Middle and Lower Yakima River project manager. He earned an M.S. degree from West Virginia in 2019 after studying habitat stability in headwater systems.
He also co-founded the WVU fly fishing club, sharing his passion for coldwater fisheries, ecological knowledge, overall adventure and techniques used to catch wild salmonid species. Thursday's meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Bird alert
The Eschbach Nature Area located on South Naches Road as it winds along the Naches Heights ridge could be one of the most under birded natural areas in Yakima County. A local birder spent an hour roaming its scrub-filled meadows and impressively large pine trees and found a good assortment of birds.
His list consisted of Canada goose, several of those stunningly beautiful wood ducks that look like they were someone’s paint by numbers project, American wigeon, mallard, green-winged teal, California quail, red-tailed hawk, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, northern flicker, Steller's jay, black-billed magpie, American crow, black-capped chickadee, half a dozen of those tiny energetic ruby-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, marsh wren, Bewick's wren, the invasive European starling, American robin, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and a hardy little orange-crowned warbler.
Birders are starting to see more of our visitors from the north this week. There were over 50 snow geese on the irrigation reservoir on Van Belle Road near Sunnyside and four trumpeter swans were spotted near Sarg Hubbard Park where there was also a large flock of over 100 cedar waxwings. A birder also noted several trumpeter swans mixed in with a large bunch of tundra swans along Highway 97 near the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street. Runners should wear low light/reflective clothing. A new group called "Too Smart for the Dark" will meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Park pool for a neighborhood run.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its annual free predict-your-time Turkey Trot along the Yakima Greenway at Sarg Hubbard Park. The male and female runners who come closest to their predicted time win a frozen turkey and those who end up furthest from their predicted time get turkey baloney.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles with 500 feet of elevation gain at White Bluffs on the Wahluke Unit of the Hanford Reach National Monument. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Betsy at 509-949-3985 for meeting time and place.
NEXT WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host a moderate pre-Thanksgiving hike of five miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain up to Ahtanum Ridge at Fulbright Park in Union Gap. Meet at 9 a.m. by the tank. For more information, call Carol at 509-833-7989.
