May Enchantments reservations canceled
Overnight wilderness permit reservations for the Enchantments in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness have been canceled through May 31, the Forest Service announced Wednesday.
Permit holders who won the popular lottery for reservations from May 15 to May 31 will be refunded. Wilderness manager Carly Reed called it a “very difficult decision” but it was made to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines, according to the release.
Cancellations of Enchantments overnight permits will be reassessed on a two-week basis until it is safe to reopen and the daily walk-up lottery at the Wenatchee River Ranger Station will be suspended for the 2020 season. As compensation, the Forest Service will add one permit each for the Colchuck, Eightmile, Stuart and Snow Lakes zones and up to eight individuals in the Core Zone on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Bird Alert
Staying home and at a safe distance has not curtailed some birders from tallying some impressive bird sightings from around their homes.
A couple of birders who reside on South 18th Avenue had a yard full of interesting visitors at their feeders with three hummingbird species including a female rufous, a male calliope, and a male Anna’s hummingbird.
They also noted a Lincoln’s sparrow feeding in their driveway as well as a golden-crowned sparrow and a beautiful white-striped adult white-throated sparrow that was singing in a blooming crab apple tree.
A Chestnut Avenue residence had an eclectic bird list this week that included two mallards, California quail, Eurasian collared-dove, rufous hummingbird, Anna’s hummingbird, feeding on a Scarlet Gilia, California scrub-jay,
American crow, black-capped chickadee, a hermit thrush that seem fond of the water feature in the yard, American pipit, pine siskin and Wilson’s warbler.
The yard report of the week comes from a Konnowac Pass resident who reported 34 species observed in her yard in just 30 minutes. The impressive list includes 175 snow geese in three big flocks flying north, black-chinned hummingbird, rufous hummingbird, calliope hummingbird, Swainson’s hawk, prairie falcon, western kingbird, five species of swallows with northern rough-winged, tree, bank, barn and cliff swallow all being noted, American goldfinch, golden-crowned sparrow, western meadowlark, Bullock’s oriole, brown-headed cowbird, western tanager and black-headed grosbeak.
