Jewel of the Valley races set to debut
The Tacoma-based Run Super Series will head to the Yakima Greenway for the first inaugural Jewel of the Valley races this weekend.
All courses go along the Yakima Greenway trail, beginning at ending at Sarg Hubbard Park, where they’ll head north next to the Yakima River. The 5K and 10K will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the half and full marathons at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Registration fees are $55 for the 5K, $75 for the 10K, $109 for a half marathon and $155 for the marathon. For more information and to sign up, go to runsuperseries.com.
Biking group hosts fundraiser
The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, which includes a Cowlitz-Naches Chapter in Yakima County, began its two-day fundraiser for trail projects Tuesday.
Donors can give money that will go directly towards volunteer efforts to build and maintain trails across the state. To donate and learn more details about what the group plans to do with its goal of $155,000, go to wagives.org/story/Build-The-Trails.
Bird alert
Ten bird enthusiasts enjoyed an absolutely beautiful morning while on a Yakima Audubon Society field trip on the Yakima Training Center. The trip was be led by a YTC biologist who was able to get the group into areas of the training center that are normally off limits.
The group was successful in finding 29 species, including many of the sage specialties such as Brewer’s sparrow, which could be heard and seen virtually everywhere that there was a good stand of sage as well as vesper sparrows, grasshopper sparrow, savannah sparrow, sage thrasher and loggerhead shrike.
They also spotted three Swainson’s hawks, a pair of male northern harriers that were performing an aerial display, a long-eared on her nest and a burrowing owl. But the best birds of the day were the two male greater sage grouse that were still energetically strutting and displaying on their lek.
A small pond in the middle of all this arid land provided a few good water birds for the trip including pairs of gadwall, bufflehead and mallard, as well as two Virginia rail and an American coot. They also noted northern rough-winged swallow, tree swallow, barn swallow and cliff swallow.
A couple of local birders went to Snow Mountain Ranch, where they heard and saw bushtits, a couple of orange-crowned warblers and two Nashville warblers, in the shrubs along the Riparian Trail. A great horned owl pair was visible in the trees near the rocky outcrop south of the interpretive sign along Cowiche Creek.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. Saturday’s group run is canceled this week due to multiple races happening at the same time.
SATURDAY: The Kittitas Environmental Education Network will host a Summer Camp Open House at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center, featuring tours and answers to questions about the nonprofit’s summer camp. To learn more and RSVP, follow the link on KEEN’s Facebook page.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “Curtains.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike six miles with 170 feet elevation gain along the Tieton River Nature Trail off of US Highway 12 in the hopes of seeing spring flowers with time for lunch in the meadow at the turnaround spot. Be prepared for heat and snakes. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
FRIDAY: The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host a wildflower walk of three to 3.5 miles, with about 600 feet of elevation gain. Longtime CCC supporter, photographer and wildflower expert David Hagen will guide the walk, which requires signing up for a free ticket at cowichecanyon.org.
ALSO FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host a Wildflower Walk of an undetermined distance in the Box Spring Canyon. Participants will learn about shrub-steppe wildflowers during a combination of road walk and cross-country hiking through sagebrush landscape. Location may change depending on the seasonal timing of blooming. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
