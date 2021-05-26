Shrubsteppe conservation the focus of online event
Three local experts will speak about conserving the Columbia Basin’s imperiled shrubsteppe at this month’s Yakima Audubon Society chapter meeting Thursday night.
The society’s conservation chair Andy Stepniewski, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife habitat biologist Scott Downes and Cowiche Canyon Conservancy executive director Celisa Hopkins will all join the free Zoom call scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
They’ll discuss threats facing the valuable habitat and what community members can do to help preserve the shrubsteppe and the wildlife populations that depend on it. For more information, go to yakimaaudubon.org/events/.
BIRD ALERT
Visiting birders from New York spotted a black tern, a very good bird for Yakima County, hawking insects over Wenas Lake with hundreds of swallows, including northern rough-winged, bank, barn, and cliff swallow. They also noted osprey, bald eagle, bushtit and Bullock’s oriole.
A couple of days later they spent two and a half hours covering a couple of miles of the upper end of Umtanum Creek trail and tallied 42 species. The highlight for all of them was seeing two life birds, the calliope hummingbird and Lewis’s woodpecker. Other good birds for them on this trip included a great horned owl that they flushed, and then they relocated it roosting nearby. They also noted western wood-pewee, gray flycatcher, a very vocal dusky flycatcher, western kingbird, warbling vireo, violet-green swallow, pine siskin, white-throated sparrow, Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, Townsend’s warbler, Wilson’s warbler, western tanager, black-headed grosbeak and lazuli bunting.
One local birder spotted a few good sparrows along North Wenas Road when he saw Brewer’s sparrow, lark sparrow and sagebrush sparrow, as well as finding Swainson’s thrush and ash-throated flycatcher.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORSTUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.