Unique bird highlights Audubon meeting
Wildlife ecologist Taza Schaming will share some of her extensive research on Clark’s nutcrackers and their relationship to Whitebark pine at this month’s Yakima Audubon program.
Schaming began her work in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and branched out into the North Cascades in 2018, shortly after finishing her PhD at Cornell. She’s continued her research through the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative, working with Central Washington’s Alison Scoville to survey the nutcrackers using acoustic monitors.
The Yakima Valley Audubon Society contributed funds to this ongoing study. Schaming will join the group via Zoom and the program will be shown at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. before the program begins in person and online at 7 p.m.
For more information, go to yakimaaudubon.org.
Bird alert
With a checklist of 315 bird species historically observed in Yakima County, the area has become a birding destination for many serious birders. The varied habitats that we have here make for a wonderful mix of exciting bird sightings.
A visiting bird enthusiast from Missouri enjoyed lots of wild flowers on a two-mile hike along the Tieton River Nature Trail, where he also spotted some pretty good birds including a black swift, which was being dive bombed by violet-green swallows, as well as Lewis’s woodpecker, dusky flycatcher, western kingbird, Bullock’s oriole and western tanager.
Another visitor from Colorado observed 22 species while exploring Conrad Meadows, which is one of the largest continuous meadows in the country. Highlights included a red-naped or red-breasted sapsucker that was not seen but was heard giving screech calls, hairy woodpecker, pileated woodpecker, Hammond’s flycatcher, warbling vireo, Canada jay, Clark’s nutcracker, mountain chickadee, chestnut-backed chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, American dipper, hermit thrush, Cassin’s finch, chipping sparrow, dark-eyed junco, Townsend’s warbler and western tanager.
And a birder from Pennsylvania was thrilled to add chipping sparrow and Nashville warbler to his growing state bird list as he birded along the Tieton River near Trout Lodge.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
THURSDAY: The Washington Trails Association will host a Trails and Ales event to share news about upcoming work and programs in Central Washington during happy hour at Iron Horse Brewery in Ellensburg from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 6 mostly flat miles through forested areas of Lake Easton State Park and the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail, just off of I-90. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their hike of the month at Swakane Canyon/Swakane Peak, Green Trails map #179 north of Wenatchee off of Highway 97 ALT. Plan on a moderately challenging 8-9 miles with 3,000 feet of elevation and no water spots. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
