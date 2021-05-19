BIRD ALERT
The rule of thumb in birding is to expect the unexpected and I think that is part of the allure of birding, that you might see something new, or unusual, or out of place. Something that just isn’t expected.
A local birder was walking along the Naches River side of the Oak Creek Game Range fence line, not long after dawn, and found the birds to be fairly active with good numbers of both golden and white crowned sparrows and yellow-rumped warblers. That’s when the unexpected happened — a palm warbler in beautiful full breeding plumage flew up to the top wire of the fence and sat there, allowing great close-up views of a rare visitor to Yakima County. According to eBird, an online database of bird observations, there are only two other sightings in Yakima County.
Another rare sighting was that of five white-faced ibis observed flying over Old Goldendale Road and down Marion Drain. These large wading birds with long down curved bills have been recorded less than five times in Yakima County, qualifying them as unexpected.
CALENDAR
FRIDAY: DTG Recycle will host a clean up at Lake Myron from 1:30-4 p.m. Friday Meet in the public parking lot at 1:30. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: West Valley 2021 senior parents are hosting a Busting Outta Quarantine Family Fun Run starting at West Valley Middle School at 10 a.m. Registration is $20, including a T-shirt and after-race snacks, and kids 8 and under can run free with a registered participant. You can decide between one mile and a 5K. Register online or email strattonj@wvsd208.org for more info.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host “Wild Washington: Shrubsteppe Live!,” a virtual field trip aimed at K-12 students but open to anyone. The event goes from 9-10 a.m. and can be accessed via Zoom at https://Zoom.us/j/99495927561.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
TUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.