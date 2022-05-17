Ride through the canyon returns
Yakima County Crime Stoppers will once again host the Your Canyon for a Day bike ride from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Riders can sign up and start at either the north (Ellensburg) or south (Selah) end Sunday for the 35-mile round trip through the Yakima River Canyon with Highway 821 closed to vehicular traffic. Be sure to bring cash or a check to pay $60 registration fee, or $100 for a family of two adults and up to two children under 18.
Light snacks and water will be provided along the way with concessions available for purchase at the Roza site.
Target shooting limited at Wenas
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced its annual summer target shooting rules went into effect this week on the Wenas Wildlife Area to reduce the risk of wildfires.
Until Sept. 30, target shooting will only be allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m. As of June 1, steel targets won't be allowed through the end of September.
Seasonal restrictions began in 2012 due to previous wildfires and persistently dry conditions, in order to improve safety for nearby landowners and protect the area's wildlife habitat. To review all of the statewide shooting rules enacted in January 2021, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Bird Alert
When most of us think of looking for new birds to add to our life list, we think of doing it during the day. But there are a good number of birds out there that are nocturnal. Yes, finding nighttime birds can be a challenge, but it is one well worth taking as birders on Bethel Ridge found out this week. Waiting and listening on the ridge, they were treated to calling common poorwill, a bird that is heard far more often than it is seen.
As for owls, they had a couple of flammulated owls, which is a small bird that resides mostly in the montane pine forests, a northern pygmy-owl that is also a small but ferocious hunter, a barred owl, primarily an owl of eastern and northern U.S. forests and a recent arrival to our state and a northern saw-whet owl, a common and widespread owl, but their secretive lifestyle makes them difficult to find.
Speaking of nocturnal events, migrating Vaux’s swifts are attracted to old, large, unused chimneys to spend the night in and one of the more reliable places to witness these roosting events is at the Triumph Treatment building on Naches Avenue. This week, just over 180 of these little dive-bombers were observed entering the chimney just before dark.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five miles with 700 feet of elevation gain along the Tieton River Trail from the Tieton River Swinging Bridge to the Tieton Canal. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will hike three different options of between three and nine miles going in and out on the same trail at Manastash Ridge Hoodoo Rocks, Green Trails Maps 241 Cle Elum and 273 Manastash Lake. One option will go three miles with 600 feet of elevation gain to Lost Lake, another will go seven miles to Manastash Lake with 900 feet of elevation gain and the toughest hike will go nine miles to Funny Rocks with 1,400 feet of elevation gain. Departure is at 9 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot and drivers won't need a pass. Call Betsy at 509-949-3985 or Carol at 509-833-7989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.