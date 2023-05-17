Target shooting rules in effect
Annual summer target shooting rules at the Wenas Wildlife area went into effect Monday.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife allows shooting only from sunrise to 10 a.m. from Monday through Sept. 30 in an effort to reduce the risk of wildlfires. As of June 1, steel targets will not be allowed until the end of September.
For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Bird alert
All you have to do is visit any of the many wetlands around Yakima County and you will be made well aware of the fact that the bird migration is peaking and the birds are very vociferous as they set up their nesting territories. The noisiest of the wetland denizens this week were the many male soras that could be heard monotonously repeating their rising, two-note, plaintive ker-wee call, advertising their eligibility to the ladies. Add to this the varied vocalizations of the Virginia rail and the eerie whistling sound of the displaying Wilson’s snipe and you have quite a cacophony.
The wetlands host several nesting shorebird species and also offer respite to those migrating through, headed to the far north. This week we had reports of black-necked stilt, American avocet, killdeer, long-billed curlew, western sandpiper, least sandpiper, spotted sandpiper, Wilson’s snipe, lesser yellowlegs, greater yellowlegs, long-billed dowitcher and Wilson’s phalarope.
An often overlooked area for birding is Bear Canyon Trail near the Oak Creek feeding station. Birders hiking the trail this week encountered several newly arriving migrants including white-throated swift, Vaux’s swift, rufous hummingbird, ash-throated flycatcher, Cassin’s vireo, canyon wren, house wren, pacific wren, yellow-breasted chat, Nashville warbler, western tanager and black-headed grosbeak.
Warblers have arrived in abundance all over the county with orange-crowned, Nashville, MacGillivray’s, common yellowthroat, yellow, yellow-rumped, Townsend’s and Wilson’s warblers noted all around the area.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will host its monthly meeting featuring Bob Rose, who has worked on fish modeling for the U.S. Forest Service, the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs and most recently, the Yakama Nation Fisheries Program. Others from Yakama Nation fisheries are expected to join Bob for the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at Magic’s Pizza in Selah.
SATURDAY: The annual Rattlesnake Hills Wine Run will start at 9 a.m. with the half marathon beginning at Bonair Winery, followed by a 10K at 10 a.m. at Bonair and a 5K beginning at 10:30 at Two Mountain Winery. Entry fees are $60 for the 5K, $70 for the 10K and $80 for the half marathon. Wine will be offered along the course. For more details and to sign up, go to yakimawinerun.com.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
ALSO SATURDAY: La Salle High School track and field will host the first annual Founder’s Day fun run at Marquette Stadium, featuring a mile run at 9 a.m. and a 5K at 9:30 a.m. Register for $25 upon arrival.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 5 miles with 500 feet of elevation gain at Kamiakan Butte, Green Trails Map 303, near Camp Dudley off of Tieton Road. The group will walk the perimeter of the butte for views to Clear and Rimrock Lakes and the peaks beyond, plus additional miles at Clear Lake. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUEsDAY: The Cascadians will hike 10-11 miles with approximately 1,600 feet of elevation gain at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility east of Ellensburg. They’ll begin within the facility’s boundaries, continue into the Washington State Resource Management area with a side trip to Chinaman’s Hat before crossing into the Quilomene Wildlife Area and returning to the starting point. All participants need a free Wild Horse Recreation Access permit. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
