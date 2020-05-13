Application deadline extended

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife extended its application deadline for special hunt permit applications to midnight on May 21 for deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and fall turkey seasons.

WDFW wildlife program director Eric Gardner said printed pamphlets sent to dealers have been behind schedule due to COVID-19 complications, so hunters were given three extra days to review and submit applications. A random drawing will be held by the end June to select winners, who will be notified by mid-July.

Washington Big Game Hunting Seasons and Regulations pamphlets are available for download at wdfw.wa.gov or can be picked up at dealer locations across the state, although WDFW offices remain closed. Instructions and details on how to apply for special permits can be found on pages 16-17 of the pamphlet.

The department doesn’t expect COVID-19 related impacts to these hunting seasons, but hunters would be entitled to a refund or point restoration if the seasons are affected. Most applications cost $7.10 for residents, $110.50 for non-residents and $3.80 for youth under 16, and can be submitted at wdfw.wa.gov or by calling 1-877-945-3492.

WDFW seeks help for LT Murray

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants community input in the planning process for the 119,000-acre LT Murray Wildlife Area near Ellensburg.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

To learn more about the area and complete a short questionnaire go to wdfw.wa.gov/places-to-go/lt-murray-wildlife-area. Additional input opportunities will be provided as a draft for the management plan is developed over the next year.

Bird Alert

This past week we saw the reopening of some state lands for recreational use and for some it is a welcome change and a chance to get out and soak up some much-needed vitamin D. One of the areas that reopened is the Sunnyside Wildlife Area located along the Yakima River near Mabton. This is an attractive wetland for waterfowl and all kinds of migrating birds.

A small group of six Yakima Valley Audubon members took the opportunity to visit the area this week, using good social distancing practices, and found that while water levels this year are down there were still plenty of birds to see as they racked up a list of over 40 species in just under four hours.

Highlights included blue-winged teal, cinnamon teal, northern shoveler, gadwall, lesser scaup, bufflehead, ruddy duck, Virginia rail, sora, black-necked stilt, Wilson’s phalarope, double-crested cormorant, American white pelican, turkey vulture, osprey, Swainson’s hawk, western kingbird, northern rough-winged swallow, tree swallow, bank swallow, marsh wren, yellow-headed blackbird, brown-headed cowbird, golden-crowned sparrow and common yellowthroat.

A Terrace Heights resident had all four hummingbird species with a female Anna’s and male black-chinned, calliope and rufous hummingbirds all passing through his yard. That kind of activity would make anyone’s stay at home more enjoyable.

Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.