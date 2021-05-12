Summer target shooting rules in effect Saturday
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin enforcing its summer target shooting rules on Saturday, the agency announced.
To reduce wildfire danger, shooting will only be allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m. and as of June 1, steel targets will no longer be allowed. Those rules are expected to remain in place through September on the Wenas and at all target shooting sites, including the new range off of Sheep Company Road.
BIRD ALERT
The lucky number for a couple of visiting birders, who came over from the west side to see what was on the other side of the mountains, was 21. That was the number of species they observed at each of the Yakima County birding hotspots they visited.
Their first stop was Bethel Ridge Road, where they tallied 21 species including Williamson’s sapsucker, hairy woodpecker, pileated woodpecker, Hammond’s flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, warbling vireo, mountain chickadee, western bluebird, purple finch, Cassin’s finch, pine siskin, Nashville warbler and yellow-rumped warbler.
They then went to Oak Creek Road, where they noted their next 21 species with sooty grouse, red-naped sapsucker, Lewis’s woodpecker, downy woodpecker, violet-green swallow, pine siskin, Bullock’s oriole, orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow warbler, and lazuli bunting.
They finished up at the Wenas BBQ Flats Horse Camp, where they were rewarded with a nice list of 21 species, which included some exciting birds such as red-naped sapsucker, white-headed woodpecker, gray flycatcher, western kingbird, Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, both white-breasted and pygmy nuthatch, Townsend’s solitaire, Cassin’s finch, chipping sparrow, both Nashville and MacGillivray’s warbler and the gorgeous western tanager.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up.
GETTING OUTDOORS
TUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.