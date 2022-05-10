Bird fest returns
The Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest and Get Intimate with the Shrub Steppe will be back this weekend with a schedule full of educational opportunities, field trips and social gathering.
A fully booked film, panel and social hour kicks off the Kittitas Environmental Education Network's event, which includes a host of field trips led by area experts on Saturday. That night at 6 p.m., Central Washington University's Dr. Megan Walsh will be the keynote speaker at Cornerstone Pie in Ellensburg, featuring live music.
For more information and a full schedule, go to ycic.org/giss-and-birdfest.
.
Bird Alert
This week’s birding hotspots included the Wenas Campground, where birders tallied over 40 species. Highlights included one wild turkey, calliope hummingbird, red-naped sapsucker, Lewis's woodpecker, four white-headed woodpecker that were probably nest building, Hammond's flycatcher, gray flycatcher, Cassin's vireo, ruby-crowned kinglet, three nuthatch species with red-breasted, white-breasted and pygmy nuthatch observed, two of the pygmy nuthatches were in an occupied nest, both western and mountain bluebird, Townsend's solitaire, varied and hermit thrush, evening grosbeak, purple finch, Cassin's finch, red crossbill with recently fledged young, pine siskin, chipping sparrow, vesper sparrow, orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, yellow warbler, yellow-rumped warbler and black-headed grosbeak.
If shorebirds and waders are more to your taste, then the Sunnyside Wildlife Area is the place to be. This week, birders spotted Virginia rail, sora, black-necked stilt, American avocet, semipalmated plover, killdeer, dunlin, least and western sandpiper, long-billed dowitcher, Wilson’s snipe, Wilson's phalarope, red-necked phalarope, greater and lesser yellowlegs and the candidate for bird of the month, two white-faced ibis were photographed.
Another hotspot this week was Ft. Simcoe where birders spotted not one but two acorn woodpeckers, rare for Yakima County, which were periodically chased by Lewis Woodpeckers, as well as several warblers east of the parking lot, including Townsend's, orange-crowned, Nashville and yellow-rumped.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Rattlesnake Hills Wine Run in Zillah starts at 9 a.m. with the half marathon, followed by a 15K at 9:30, and a 10K at 10 a.m., all at the Bonair Winery. A 5K starts at 10:30 Two Mountain Winery. Costs are $60 for the 5K and $70 for the other races. To learn more and sign up, go to yakimawinerun.com.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four to six miles with no elevation gain on the South Cle Elum Palouse to Cascades Trail with lunch outdoors either packed or purchased at Smokey's BBQ in the South Cle Elum Railroad Depot. Call Libby at 509-837-3609 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.