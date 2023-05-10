Clear Lake runs set for June
The Hardcore Runners Club plans to host its annual half marathon and five-mile race at Clear Lake on Sunday, June 11.
Entry fees for the five-mile race are $20 for club members, $25 for nonmembers and $10 for runners under 12, or $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers for the half marathon course that goes up the forest road to the Round Mountain trailhead. Runners can pay an additional $20 each to receive a T-shirt if they register by Friday, June 2.
To learn more and sign up, go to hcrunners.org.
KEEN hosting canyon events
The Kittitas Environment Education Network plans to host its annual Get Intimate with the Shrub-Steppe and Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest this weekend, starting with a social hour at the Iron Horse tap room in Ellensburg at 6 p.m. Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will feature numerous field trips, presentations and hands-on science booths and activities for the whole family, held at various locations throughout the region. To purchase tickets and see a full schedule, go to ycic.org.
Bird alert
This week the birding was excellent in the Wenas area. Some of the better birds noted along the North Wenas Road were sooty grouse, calliope hummingbird, seven species of woodpecker with downy, Lewis's, black-backed, hairy, white-headed, pileated woodpecker and northern flicker all observed, gray flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, pygmy nuthatch, sage thrasher, both western and mountain bluebird, Townsend's solitaire, purple finch, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill and eight sparrow species with chipping, Brewer's, white-crowned, vesper, savannah, song, Lincoln's sparrow and spotted towhee all present as well as Nashville warbler and western tanager.
Birds found in the Wenas campground included gray flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, pacific-slope flycatcher, house wren, purple finch, chipping sparrow, Nashville warbler and MacGillivray's warbler. Above the Wenas campground, along Hog Ranch Ridge Road, birders noted wild turkey, common poorwill, mourning dove, killdeer, white-headed woodpecker, American kestrel, gray flycatcher, Steller's jay, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, and pygmy nuthatch.
A peregrine falcon was spotted perched on south face of Larson Building in hopes of snagging one of the many Vaux's swift that were swarming low over chimney at the Triumph Treatment Center chimney on South Naches Ave. This is a great spot to witness Vaux's swift in the evening during migration.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 8 miles with 1700 feet of elevation gain through Black Canyon to see the devastation and regeneration from the 2020 Evans Canyon fire. Ticks and rattlesnakes are possible. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUEDAY: The Cascadians will host a paddling outing at the Clear Lake Day Use area. Time and distance depends on the skill and interest of attendees. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
