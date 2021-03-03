Registration available for Kids Fish-In
The Yakima Greenway will host its annual Kids Fish-In on April 17 and 18 with a few modifications to ensure the health and safety of participants.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year's event, but plenty of trout should be available for kids this year at the Sarg Hubbard Pond. A limit of 50 kids per session should allow plenty of space and organizers may even use spray chalk to ensure everyone stays at least six feet apart.
Kids ages 5-14 can register at yakimagreenway.org for $12 per person. The cost includes a fishing rod, but T-shirts will not be available this year.
Panattoni wins at Button Shoot
Eric Panattoni broke a 23 in the men's division to earn a button at Week 9 of the Yakima Valley Sportsmen's Association W.K. Button Shoot.
Gordon Anderson and Ron Miller both broke 21 to earn buttons in the Men's Division and Senior shooter Mark Peterson broke a 24 to win his division. Don Seipel and Howard Trindle both broke 21 to win buttons in the Super Senior division.
BIRD ALERT
A visiting Montana bird enthusiast took advantage of the great birding opportunity offered by the Poppoff Nature Trail and was able to tally a good list of birds. Observations included California quail, pied-billed grebe, Eurasian collared-dove, double-crested cormorant, bald eagle, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, black-capped chickadee, Bewick's wren, hermit thrush, cedar waxwing, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and yellow-rumped warbler.
On Saturday, individuals wore masks and maintained social distancing while visiting the area around the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge as they participated in a Yakima Valley Audubon Society (YVAS) field trip. They enjoyed a warmer, snow-free day and tallied over 30 species for the trip.
Waterfowl highlights included a beautiful male Eurasian wigeon as well as Canada goose, a flock of 10 greater white-fronted geese, 22 tundra swans, wood duck, northern shoveler, gadwall, American wigeon, mallard, almost 500 northern pintails, green-winged teal and ring-necked duck. They also noted ring-necked pheasant, bald eagle, great horned owl and belted kingfisher.
The Yakima Valley Audubon Society (YVAS) in Yakima is dedicated to the enjoyment and preservation of the natural world. If interested in joining one of the YVAS field trips check out the website listed below.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: White Pass is offering a moonlight snowshoe tour of its nordic trails, open to anyone over 12 so long as they're able to keep up. Registration is $49 at skiwhitepass.com and tours go from 4:30 to 5:45 or 6 p.m., depending on conditions. White Pass's 37th annual Winter Carnival will not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. although a smaller castle is still being built in front of the base lodge.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Yakima Valley Audubon Society will host a bird walk at the Poppoff Nature Trail in Union Gap from 8 a.m. to noon.
TUESDAY: Eastern Washington University's Jessica Allen will lead a virtual tour through the hidden worlds of lichen in a Zoom event hosted by Cowiche Canyon Conservancy. "Lichens: Hubs of Life & Creators of Worlds" is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required for this free event and more details are available at cowichecanyon.org.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The board and staff of Mid-Columbia Fisheries will share their recent work and give a preview of upcoming projects in the next edition of the organization's Winter Speaker Series. The free Zoom call begins at 7 p.m. and more information, including how to register at EventBrite, can be found at midcolumbiafisheries.org.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.