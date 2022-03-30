Ahtanum campgrounds opening on April 29
The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced this week it plans to open Ahtanum Meadows Campground and Ahtanum Campground on April 29.
A seasonal closure for Athanum and Wenas Green Dot Roads will also end and staff expects to open gates around the county by the close of business on April 29. Campgrounds at higher elevations, such as Tree Phones and Clover Flats, will open later, when they can be accessed for annual maintenance.
For more information and the latest updates on reopenings, go to dnr.wa.gov/campsites.
Bird Alert
A birding couple visiting from the wet side of the state spent several hours searching Bethel Ridge and they were able to track down 26 species. Some of their more interesting observations included seven species of woodpecker with Williamson’s sapsucker, red-naped sapsucker, black-backed woodpecker, downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, white-headed woodpecker and northern flicker. They also noted three sooty grouse, a turkey vulture, a northern pygmy-owl, Steller’s Jay, Ruby-crowned and golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted and pygmy nuthatch, pacific wren, Townsend’s solitaire, varied thrush, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill and pine siskin
Birders scouring the shrub-steppe on the Yakima Training Center spotted greater sage-grouse, sage thrasher and Brewer’s sparrow, which are all sagebrush obligates (species almost entirely dependent on this habitat) and vesper sparrow which spend much of their life in sagebrush steppe but also exist elsewhere, generally in much lower numbers. Sage thrasher and Brewer’s sparrow were also noted in the sparse, sagebrush steppe along Alderdale Road south of Mabton.
The Tieton River Nature Trail is an easy hike along the Tieton River in the Tieton River Canyon that offers some pretty good birding. A few of the birds noted included white-throated swift, turkey vulture, golden eagle, Lewis’s woodpecker, Say’s phoebe, violet-green swallow, canyon wren and spotted towhee.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four miles with 400 feet of elevation gain at Quincy Lake and three overlooks, from a trailhead roughly between George and Quincy. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Marian at 509-248-3445 for the meeting time and place.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike three miles with 1,200 feet of elevation gain at Ladybug Peak near Konnowac Pass for views of the Lower Valley. Call Bobl at 509-969-3356 for the meeting time and place.
