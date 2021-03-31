Kids Fish-In nearly full
It’s not too late to register for the Yakima Greenway’s annual Kids Fish-In, scheduled for April 17 and 18 at Sarg Hubbard Park’s Reflection Pond.
A few spots remain for the event, which will be limited to 50 kids per session due to COVID-19 concerns. Eight different 45-minute wave times will be available each day, with the first one starting at 8 a.m. and the last one at 3 p.m.
Cost is $12 per child, which includes a rod and reel, and you can register at yakimagreenway.org.
BIRD ALERT
The Sunnyside Wildlife Area (SWA) has diverse habitats that include 13 miles of Yakima River shoreline with mature riparian woodlands, wetlands, native grass/shrubland, and grain-cultivated fields, which offer great opportunities to view birds. This week, this area had reports of four tricolored blackbirds, a species for which there had been no prior state records prior to July 1998 and for which there are only a couple Yakima County records. Other new arrivals at the SWA included cinnamon teal, ruddy duck, black-necked stilt and tree swallow.
The easy hike along the Tieton River Trail parallels the Tieton River through an oak forest and provides another wonderful riparian environment to search for birds. This week birders spotted 28 species, which included common merganser, sooty grouse, golden eagle, red-tailed hawk, Lewis’s woodpecker, downy woodpecker, American kestrel, Say’s phoebe, Steller’s jay, violet-green swallow, bushtit, canyon wren, Rock wren, pacific wren and American dipper.
A local birder worked the lower south fork of Cowiche Creek, in mostly oak savanna and cottonwood dominated riparian, to tally 31 species. The best finds were ruffed grouse, Lewis’s woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, bushtit that were noted in three separate riparian sites, golden-crowned and ruby-crowned kinglet, white-breasted nuthatch, pacific wren, American dipper heard singing and varied thrush.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: A “Springtime free day” means day users won’t need a Discovery Pass at State Parks this Saturday. It’s the fourth of 12 free days offered this year. and the Discover Pass exemption does not apply to overnight stays at parks or day trips to other state lands, such as those managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up.
GETTING OUTDOORSTUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
SATURDAY: The Kittitas Audubon Society will host its First Saturday Bird Walk at Irene Riverfront Park. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot, bring binoculars and dress for the weather.