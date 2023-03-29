DNR planning prescribed burns
The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced it plans to hold prescribed burns on more than 2,100 acres of State Trust Lands, including 195 acres in Kittitas County.
Operations are expected to begin in early April and could run through May into early June, dependent on weather and ground conditions, as well as the availability of personnel and other resources. A 195-acre area referred to as Plumback near Cle Elum is one of seven potential burns listed.
Prescribed fires are designed to limit the risk of damaging wildfires by reducing fuels on the ground, which also supports wildlife habitat and makes soil healthier. For more information, go to dnr.wa.gov.
Bird alert
A group of energetic birders enjoyed an excellent half day of birding on a Yakima Valley Audubon Society (YVAS) led field trip to the areas on and around the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge this week, where they tallied an impressive 50 species of birds. Highlights of the day included four species of geese with snow goose, greater white-fronted goose, cackling goose and Canada goose all being seen as well as a large number of tundra swan. Other waterfowl included wood duck, northern shoveler, Eurasian wigeon, American wigeon, mallard, northern pintail, green-winged teal, ring-necked duck, common merganser and pied-billed grebe.
They also spotted a pair of sandhill crane and 16 dunlins. While birds of prey were also prevalent with northern harrier, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, great horned owl, American kestrel, prairie falcon and northern shrike all made their presence known. Tree swallow, marsh wren, Bewick’s wren, house finch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, western meadowlark, red-winged blackbird, Brewer's blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler helped round out the list.
YVAS field trips are listed on the website below and are open to all birders regardless of experience, and it’s a great way to learn about the area’s birds and where they’re found. Just contact the trip leader if interested.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike six miles with 1,200 feet of elevation gain at Roza Dam Overlook on Buffalo Road. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host a 2.7 mile hike on a steep, challenging rocky trail with 1,600 feet of elevation gain at Selah Butte in the Yakima River Canyon. This is one of Kim's Canyon conditioners, six out-and-back hikes with significant elevation gain the Yakima River Canyon. Participants can proceed at their own pace on the clearly defined trails and regroup at the top for lunch or a snack before heading back down. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host cross country skiing and snowshoeing of up to 11 miles at the White Pass Nordic Area trail system. If conditions look bad, plans could change at the last minute. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
