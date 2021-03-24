White Pass season passes to go on sale in April
White Pass will begin its spring sale for 2021-22 season passes Thursday, April 1.
Pass sales will be limited to help the area preserve a quality ski and ride experience, according to the White Pass website. From April 1-14, season passes will only be available to those who have been a passholder in either of the past two seasons.
Season passes will be open to everyone on April 15 and White Pass plans to operate normally, filling every chair on lifts so long as it is allowed by state regulations. Season passes will be available this spring at a cost of $609 for adults, $319 for kids ages 9-16, and $25 for kids under 9 or super seniors ages 75 and older.
BIRD ALERT
The Bethel Ridge Road is closed this time of year to motor vehicles (except snowmobiles) so birders had to hike into the area in search of some mountain species. They were rewarded with the sighting of a northern pygmy-owl perched atop a nearby Douglas fir. The little owl soon flushed, but could be heard for ten minutes or so tooting in the distance.
This is a prime area to look for woodpeckers. A Williamson's sapsucker was also heard and then two individual males were located on a tree about 200 yards from the road. A red-breasted sapsucker gave excellent views while drumming about 100 feet from road and they also noted black-backed woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, and the ever present northern flicker.
Smaller little tweets were also note including mountain chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, both red-breasted and white-breasted nuthatch and brown creeper. They added gray jay, Steller’s jay, western and mountain bluebird, red crossbill and lots of dark-eyed junco.
An hour and a half spent hiking in the Waterworks Canyon near Naches turned up a flock of seven chukars, Steller's jay, black-billed magpie, a couple of diminutive bushtits, house finch and spotted towhee.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
THURSDAY: The Yakima Valley Audubon Society will host a webinar featuring David Jennings with a presentation on bumblebees and their vital role as pollinators. The webinar begins at 7 p.m. For more information, including the Zoom link, go to yakimaaudubon.org.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up.
GETTING OUTDOORS
TUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at store at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.