Green Dot roads under review
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants the public’s help in its annual review of Green Dot Roads in central Washington.
Proposed changes this year for Yakima County include the addition of seasonal gates in the Ahtanum and Oak Creek road management areas and adding a Green Dot Road to the Wenas Wildlife area. For more information and to provide feedback, go to https://publicinput.com/greendot before April 1.
White Pass hosting Freeze Fest
Yakima Valley hop producers and brew masters will be introducing new craft beers at White Pass this Friday.
Yakima Chief Hops and their guest brewers will offer new beers featuring fresh frozen hops at 2 p.m. Then at 4 p.m. in the lodge visitors can check out a screening of ‘Snow Pack to 6-Pack’, a documentary telling the story of the area’s hops/craft beverage industry.
Bird Alert
New birds to the county this week included two dapper male harlequin ducks perched together on river rocks in Tieton River, an American bittern at Buchanan Lake, loggerhead shrike along Pumphouse Road and black-necked stilt on the small farm pond near Outlook.
A northern goshawk highlighted a trip to the Eschbach Nature area. These hawks are the largest and scarcest of the North American accipiters, making them much sought after by birders. He also reported two lesser goldfinches, so named because they are our smallest goldfinches (4 ½ inches long), a dozen or so American goldfinches and a couple of violet-green swallows.
A visiting birder from Auburn visited Bethel Ridge and was thrilled to add not one life bird to his list but two when he heard and then got brief looks at three Williamson’s sapsucker and later spotted six white-headed woodpeckers. He also noted red-breasted sapsucker, northern flicker, Steller’s jay, common raven, several mountain chickadees with one appearing to be nesting in a crevasse in a boulder, red-breasted nuthatch, western bluebird, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill and pine siskin.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
SUNDAY: The Cowlitz-Naches chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance is hosting a Cow Canyon work party, starting at 9 a.m. Bring your favorite digging tool and the group will have extras for anyone who needs one. Meet at the Yellow Gate, just up the Windy Point road.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles with 1,200 feet of elevation gain at the Roza Dam Overlook from the trailhead on Buffalo Road, just off Gibson and Wenas roads north of Selah featuring views of the Yakima River Canyon and Roza Dam. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Lynne at 509-952-5059 for the meeting time and place.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four miles with 400 feet of elevation gain at Quincy Lake and three overlooks, from a trailhead roughly between George and Quincy. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Marian at 509-248-3445 for the meeting time and place.
