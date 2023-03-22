Skiers going to regionals
Five athletes from the White Pass Ski Club, including two from Naches, will compete at this week's Western Region Championships in Idaho, Wyoming and Alaska.
Eli Sundquist from Naches will be in Jackson Hole, Wyo. for the U14 championships March 23-26, while Sara Hatfield from Naches and Braiden Snyder from Quincy will be at Sun Valley Ski Resort from March 21-24 for the U16 event. Packwood's Linnea Lofgren and Bonney Lake's Tristin Watkins will head north to Alyeska, Alaska, for the U21 competition.
Fewer than 25 skiers per age group qualify from the Pacific Northwest Division, representing Washington, Oregon and Idaho. They'll compete against skiers from five regions, including nine states, with guidance from coaches Matt Morrell, Kate Webber and Kevin McDevitt.
Birders return from yearlong trip
Local birders Andy and Ellen Stepniewski will share their observations from a yearlong exploration of North America at this month's Yakima Valley Audubon Society meeting at the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Their presentation, "a 'Big Natural Year' in Wild America" will detail what they observed, especially the more than 700 species of birds they saw across the continent. Doors open for the hybrid program at 6:30 and it begins at 7 p.m. with a Zoom link and more details available at yakimaaudubon.org.
Bird alert
A bird enthusiast who first heard drumming across Cramer Lake hiked around the lake and after tracking the noise down, he watched a male three-toed woodpecker as it drummed at close range for a good 15 minutes before a female, attracted to the drumming, flew in and joined him.
At nearby Dog Lake birders spotted a golden eagle, red-breasted nuthatch, an American dipper, four evening grosbeak and a couple pine siskin.
Another birder searching the Bethel Ridge Road also did well on woodpeckers with five Williamson's sapsucker, drumming on trees and power poles, one observed foraging for insects, four hairy woodpeckers and three white-headed woodpeckers foraging in the pines and three northern flickers. He also noted Steller's jay, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch and white-breasted nuthatch.
A hike through the shrub-steppe of Konnowac Pass turned up a couple of gray partridge as well as California quail, northern flicker, American kestrel, American crow, common raven, horned lark, American robin, house finch and western meadowlark. Not bad for a habitat that a lot of people look at as pretty barren.
Some of the better birds spotted along the North Wenas Road this week included golden eagle, golden-crowned kinglet, pygmy nuthatch, mountain bluebird, and Townsend's solitaire.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY AND SATURDAY: The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy is hosting its first two training sessions for Trail Talks, its outdoor education field trip program for school-age children. The first session from 3-5 p.m. Thursday will cover the basics — what it is, how it works, why it's meaningful, how you can get involved — and the second from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday will focus on the details of the learning station and content walks. Both will be held at the CCC's office at 302 N. 3rd St. in Yakima. To register, go to eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY: The Kittitas Environmental Education Network plans to host an Adopt a Stream cleanup at Wilson Creek in Ellensburg from noon to 1 p.m. Meet at 14th and N. Willow. All tools and equipment will be provided.
ALSO SATURDAY: Pacific Northwest University will host its annual Run for your Life 5K and health fair, benefiting MultiCare Yakima Memorial Children's Village. The fun run/walk along the Yakima Greenway begins at 9 a.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park, following check-in at 8:30. To register for $10, or $20 with a T-shirt, go to e.givesmart.com/events/uZS/.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway's Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike four miles with 400 feet of elevation gain at Quincy Lakes off of I-90 in hopes of seeing spring flowers along with views from overlooks above Ancient and Dusty lakes. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.