WDFW facilities reopening
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it plans to reopen most of its offices and hatcheries to the public starting Monday, March 21.
Those facilities closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and provided services virtually over the past two years. The public can still buy recreational licenses by phone at 866-426-9453 or online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov.
Public meetings will remain virtual with hybrid options tentatively planned for later this year. Agency staff plans to keep wearing masks and encourages the public to do the same inside its facilities, although the state lifted its indoor mask mandate on March 12.
Johansen wins button shoot
Brett Johansen took home the Men’s Division trophy at the Yakima Sportsmen’s Association W.K. Button Shoot finals.
Dave Hoffert won the senior division and Super Senior Steve Simon won a shoot off against Don Seipel to earn the trophy. Other titles went to Ladies shooter Shara Green and Junior shooter Kami Mallon, who broke her first 75 straight.
In the Skeet finals, Joel Froehlich broke a 22 to win the 12-gauge division and Kyle Lowrie broke a 19 to earn the Sub Gauge trophy. Don Lint, the 16-yard champion, broke his first 100 straight, Brett Johansen won the Montana competition, Jeff Mitchell was the high average champion, and John Klingele was named the Club champion.
Bird Alert
A birder from Olympia, while coming over White Pass, spotted a beautiful, bright, male harlequin duck along the Tieton River near the mouth of Cabin Creek. Harlequins are sea ducks that migrate east and west instead of north and south like other ducks. In spring, breeding-age harlequins leave the Pacific coastal waters for the roaring alpine streams of the northwest, which they prefer to the quiet marshes favored by other waterfowl.
Birders in the Rattlesnake Creek area along the 1500 Rd. found some good montane species, including a couple of drumming and calling Williamson’s sapsucker, hairy woodpecker and white-headed woodpecker. They also noted Steller’s jay, common raven, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, red crossbill, and pine siskin.
Visitors to the Yakima River Canyon were treated to views of three golden eagles and a bald eagle as a canyon wren sang in the cliffs. They also noted 120 violet green swallows while they were there.
Swallows are some of the first migrants to show up in our area and tree swallow, cliff swallow and violet green swallow were noted in the area around the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge. Around 60 sandhill cranes were noted nearby along Pumphouse Road.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 6.2 miles with 494 feet of elevation gain along a loop from the Cowiche Uplands to the canyon, starting from the Scenic Drive parking lot. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Wies at 509-965-7587 for meeting time and place.
SATURDAY: The Kittitas Environmental Education Network will host a spring habitat work party at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center, starting at 1 p.m. Join the habitat team to work on trail building, native trees and shrubs planting, hazard removal, protecting big trees from beavers and more. Bring work gloves and water bottles.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles with 1,200 feet of elevation gain at the Roza Dam Overlook from the trailhead on Buffalo Road, just off Gibson and Wenas roads north of Selah featuring views of the Yakima River Canyon and Roza Dam. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Lynne at 509-952-5059 for the meeting time and place.
