Greenway Kids Fish In returns
Registration is open for the Yakima Greenway Kids Fish In, set for April 15 at Sarg Hubbard Park.
A $12 fee for kids 5-14 includes a rod and reel they can keep. The Washington Fish and Wildlife will stock the the Reflection Pond with trout and staff will be there from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help give kids an enjoyable fishing experience.
Bird alert
A birder searching the area of the Water Works Canyon trailhead and Naches River fishing access at State Route 410 spotted a small flock of bushtits streaming through bushes and trees. While these are common birds on the west side, bushtits are harder to find in the Yakima area and always a treat. He also noted belted kingfisher, northern flicker, Steller's jay, common raven, Bewick’s wren, black-capped chickadee, dark-eyed junco and yellow-rumped warbler.
A couple inches of fresh snow drew one hardy birder to the ridge Road above Mabton from Alderdale Road west to Klickitat County line and then up Byron Hill Road. He was rewarded for his effort with good looks at chukar, rough-legged hawk, prairie falcon, common raven, hundreds of horned larks and western meadowlarks. From Byron Road he was able to scope Byron Ponds, where he noted a large flock of several hundred snow geese.
The always birdy Poppoff Trail is starting to heat up. This week birders tallied almost 30 species including Canada goose, wood duck, northern shoveler, green-winged teal, ring-necked duck, bufflehead, pied-billed grebe, mourning dove, killdeer, great blue heron, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, Bewick's wren, hermit thrush, house finch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned, golden-crowned sparrow and song sparrow, spotted towhee, red-winged blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY: Yakama Nation Bob Rose will lead a discussion titled "Current Use of Models in Fisheries Management" at this month's Yakima Fly Fishers Association meeting, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Magic's Pizza in Selah.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway's Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
ALSO SATURDAY: Suncadia Resort will host its second annual Suncadia Shuffle 5K, a pet and stroller friendly run on the scenic roads and pathways of the resort. It starts at The Swim and Fitness Center at 11 a.m. and finishes at The Nelson Farm Pool for a $40 registration fee, including a Shamrock swag pack and a green beer. Find more details and a link to register on the Shamrock Shuffle 5K Facebook page.
TUESDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will host its free weekly fly tying classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Bible Church in Gleed. All materials are provided.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will ski or snowshoe four to five miles with 700 feet of elevation gain at Tieton Pond off of Highway 12, a moderate out and back snowshoe along forest roads. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
