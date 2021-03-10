Prescribed fires planned near Sunnyside
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced plans to conduct prescribed burns on multiple units at the Sunnyside Wildlife Area over the next few weeks.
Local fire districts will handle the wetland burns designed to remove overgrown vegetation to improve waterfowl habitat.
Turnbull captures Big Sky Handicap
James Turnbull won the men’s Big Sky Handicap competition featuring several regional clubs by finishing with a 369x400 at the 10th and final week of the WK Button Shoot at the Yakima Valley Sportsman’s Association.
Jenifer Klingele won the ladies Big Sky championship with a 364x400 and the junior Big Sky championship went to Ace Thomas thanks to his 347x400. The Yakima Valley Sportsman’s Association men’s and women’s teams both won their respective Big Sky competitions.
The Yakima Valley Sportsman’s men’s team also won the Spokesman-Review competition comprised of some 50 teams by shooting a perfect 800x800. The women’s team took second with a 694x800.
For the week, Kyle Crosswhite broke a 22 to win the men’s button, while Dave Hofert broke a 22 and Pat Anex broke a 30 to earn buttons in the Senior division. Bruce Anderson broke a 22 to win the Super Senior division and Gina Crosswhite broke an 18 to win the Ladies button, and Finn Carner took home the Junior button with his 24.
Eric Panattoni broke a 23 in the men’s division to earn a button at Week 9 of the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association W.K. Button Shoot.
Gordon Anderson and Ron Miller both broke 21 to earn buttons in the Men’s Division and Senior shooter Mark Peterson broke a 24 to win his division. Don Seipel and Howard Trindle both broke 21 to win buttons in the Super Senior division.
BIRD ALERT
The Sunnyside Wildlife Area, with just under 3,000 acres of diverse habitats that include 13 miles of Yakima River shoreline with mature riparian woodlands, wetlands, native grass/shrub land, and grain-cultivated fields, offers opportunities to view a variety of bird-life. A couple of hours spent there this week provided some impressive numbers of waterfowl with over 200 Canada geese, 30 greater white-fronted geese, 90 tundra swans and around 250 northern pintails.
There were also fresh arriving shorebirds, including 80 dunlins, feeding and resting in the flooded paddies as well as a lone greater yellowlegs, three Wilson’s snipes and several killdeer probing for food. It wasn’t always quiet and serene, though, because of the cacophony red-winged blackbirds and yellow-headed blackbirds that only seemed to quiet down when the eagle or hawks flew by.
Other birds of interest were the influx of marsh wrens that sounded like they were everywhere you turned, a calling Virginia rail and 115 American coots.
The Sunnyside Wildlife Area is well worth visiting and is located one mile north of Mabton and five miles south of Sunnyside. The unit can be accessed from Holaday Road off of Midvale Road (Highway I-82 exit 67 go south on Midvale Road).
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: White Pass is offering the last moonlight snowshoe tour of the season on its nordic trails, open to anyone over 12 so long as they’re able to keep up. Registration is $49 at skiwhitepass.com and tours go from 4:30 to 5:45 or 6 p.m., depending on conditions. White Pass’s 37th annual Winter Carnival will not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions and casual visitors are asked to stay home. but a smaller castle built as a tribute to the late castle architect, Dave Ruby. still stands in front of the base lodge.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Yakima Valley Audubon Society will host its Second Saturday Bird Walk along the Yakima Greenway and Yakima Area Arboretum trails. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Arboretum and bring your binoculars and a scope if you have one.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Trout Unlimited’s Yakima Basin program manager Erin Eaton will be the featured guest speaker at this month’s Yakima Headwaters chapter meeting. She’ll be discussing the Washington State Trout Unlimited Barrier Assessment Training program.