Join MCF’s ‘Summer of Stewardship’
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group plans to host four events near Ellensburg as part of its “Summer of Stewardship” at project sites starting later this month.
Participants will help weed and water plants along Sorenson Creek on Wednesday, June 21 at 3 p.m., along Yakima River mile 160 on Friday, June 30 at 9 a.m., along Wilson Creek at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 and back along Sorenson Creek at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3.
All events are free, family-friendly and include tools, gloves, refreshments and snacks. For more information and to register, go to MCF’s Facebook page.
Bird alert
Each spring for the past 60 years, the Washington State Audubon Society has held a campout at the Wenas campground that includes birding walks and other educational programs. The group held the campout this past weekend, which was one weekend later than previous campouts. The shift was intended to avoid the increasingly crowded Memorial Day Wweekend use of the campout area.
The weather was nice and the birding was productive as birders in the Wenas campground noted a good mix of woodpeckers with red-naped and red-breasted sapsucker, Lewis’s, downy, white-headed and black-backed woodpecker all noted. Common poorwill, named for its distinctive poor-will call, was heard above the campground on Hog Ranch Ridge Road.
Flycatchers were also in abundance with western wood-pewee, gray flycatcher, pacific-slope flycatcher, Hammond’s flycatcher, western and eastern kingbird all noted. Other species of note included veery, purple finch, Nashville warbler, western tanager, black-headed grosbeak and lazuli bunting.
On the nearby Black Canyon field trip birders added sooty grouse, chukar, white-throated swift, turkey vulture, golden eagle, Steller’s jay, common raven, mountain chickadee, white-breasted nuthatch, rock wren, house wren, pacific wren, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, Swainson’s thrush, Cassin’s finch, chipping sparrow, Brewer’s sparrow, lark sparrow, vesper sparrow, Bullock’s oriole, MacGillivray’s warbler, and Wilson’s warbler.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its 44th annual Clear Lake Memorial Runs, featuring a five-mile course around the lake and a half marathon course up to Round Mountain and back down, both starting at 9 a.m. Registration for the five-mile race is $20 for club members, $25 for nonmembers and $10 for under 12, and $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers for the half marathon. For more information and to register, go to the club’s Facebook page.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike along the White’s Ridge trail in the Ahtanum State Forest with options of 4 miles and 900 feet of elevation gain, 7 miles and 1,500 feet of elevation gain or 10 miles with 2,000 feet of elevation gain. Drivers need a Discover pass. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will hike 12.8 miles with 4,146 feet of elevation gain to Navaho Peak north of Cle Elum. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SUNDAY: The Yakima Valley Audubon Society’s Stan Isley will lead a bird walk to see early summer bird life from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch west of Yakima. Dress for all weather and bring water, snacks and binoculars if you have them. Register and learn more at eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host a hike of 8-9 miles with approximately 2,000 feet of elevation gain at Jumpoff Lookout near Rimrock Lake. The route follows an ATV trail part of the way, so expect some steep, uneven sections with loose rocks and dirt — trekking poles advised. Be prepared for mosquitoes in the lower marshy wooded areas.
