DNR closes parts of Teanaway
Washington’s Department of Natural Resources announced temporary closures until further notice in the Teanaway Forest to help police search for a criminal suspect.
The North Fork Teanaway Road is closed from Dickey Creek road to the 29 Pines campground, which is also closed to recreation. Other closures include First Creek near the Lauderdale Junction, Jungle Creek, Stafford Creek, Jack Creek, Wetland Jack, Indian Creek, Middle Creek, Dickey Creek, Story Creek, Mason Creek, Mack Creek and Musser Creek.
Authorities are looking for a fugitive charged with the suspected killing of a 41-year-old Kent man, as well as possession of two stolen vehicles and other thefts in Kittitas County. For more information, including a map of the closures, go to dnr.wa.gov.
State Parks offering 3 free days in June
Vehicles won’t need a Discover Pass to enter State Parks for three days this month.
National Trails Day on June 6 and Fishing Day on June 7 will also be a free day at sites managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Visitors can also enjoy state parks freely for National Get Outdoors Day on June 13.
Free days don’t apply to overnight stays or rented facilities, and camping remains prohibited in Yakima County and other counties still in phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan. Fort Simcoe near White Swan is still closed until further notice.
Bird Alert
When the weather here in the Yakima Valley gets hot it’s a great time to head for the high country for some cooler temps and good birding and that’s what birders did this past week.
A couple of birders on the south climb of Mt. Adams encountered much lower temperatures and a bird list that included western wood-pewee, Steller’s jay, Clark’s nutcracker, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, evening grosbeak, over 30 gray-crowned rosy-finch mostly seen on the slopes below the area called the lunch counter, Cassin’s finch, pine siskin and western tanager.
While not as high in elevation Bethel Ridge also afforded some relief from the heat. Birders there noted the very deep, booming, hooting call sooty grouse, but the most prevalent sound was that of the flycatchers, especially the “quick three beers” call of the olive-sided flycatcher, the distinct call of the western wood pewee, the dry, soft “whit” of the dusky flycatcher, the “seweep-tsurp-seep”of the Hammond’s flycatcher, joined by the “fitz-bew” call of the willow flycatcher, definitely made for a distractingly musical day. Other good birds noted on Bethel Ridge included house wren, MacGillivray’s warbler, Townsend’s warbler, western tanager, Williamson’s sapsucker, white-headed woodpecker, Canada jay, Clark’s nutcracker and mountain bluebird.
