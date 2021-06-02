Washington State Parks free four days in June
National Trails Day this Saturday will be the first of four free days at Washington State Parks in June.
June 12 will be free for National Get Outdoors Day and June 13 will be free for the second day of Free Fishing Weekend. For the first time, the state designated June 19 as an additional free day for Juneteenth, which became a paid state holiday two years ago.
Day users can park for free on all four days at any state-owned lands that typically require a Discover Pass. Overnight visitors must still require the usual fee.
BIRD ALERT
If you’re looking for a great place to look for birds try Bethel Ridge, located a mere 24 miles northeast of Yakima in the Naches Ranger District and easily reached by Road 1500 off of Highway 12, well worth a day trip for birding with spectacular views thrown in as a bonus.
This area is inhabited by many forest birds and animals and this week birding enthusiasts noted over 40 species here. Highlights include a few hawks with turkey vulture, sharp-shinned hawk and red-tailed hawk as well as those night hunters the flammulated owl and barred owl.
The woodpecker family was also well represented with Williamson’s sapsucker, red-naped sapsucker, red-breasted sapsucker, hairy woodpecker, black-backed woodpecker and northern flicker. There were also a good number of flycatchers as they observed olive-sided flycatcher, western wood-pewee, Hammond’s flycatcher, dusky flycatcher and pacific-slope flycatcher.
Other birds of note were warbling vireo, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, hermit thrush, Townsend’s solitaire, western and mountain bluebird, purple finch, Cassin’s finch and red crossbill.
They also tallied Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, yellow warbler, Townsend’s warbler and western tanager.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
TUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.