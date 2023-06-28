Volunteer opportunity along Yakima River
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group and volunteers will continue the Summer of Stewardship by weeding and watering to support recently installed plants along the Yakima River at river mile 160, close to 3200 McManamy Road in Ellensburg.
Tools, gloves, refreshments and pizza will all be provided, and environmental education activities for all ages are included. For more information and to sign up, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.
Bird alert
A couple of young birders searched the Pine Creek area along Bethel Ridge and spotted sooty grouse, Hammond's flycatcher, common raven, Townsend's solitaire, Swainson's thrush, hermit thrush, Cassin's finch, yellow-rumped warbler and Townsend's warbler. The highlight of the trip, though, was not a bird but 22 mountain goats including seven kids. At Dog Lake they noted hairy woodpecker, pileated woodpecker, Steller's jay, Clark's nutcracker, chestnut-backed chickadee, varied thrush and hermit thrush.
A Konnowac Pass resident has enjoyed watching a golden crowned sparrow, normally seen in the fall and winter, as well as the calling red breasted nuthatch and the Bullock’s orioles, kingbirds and the other nesting birds that inhabit her yard.
Visiting birders took a break in their travels this week to check out the Oak Creek Wildlife Area Visitor Center and spotted some pretty good birds including mourning dove, Vaux's swift, white-throated swift, Lewis’s woodpecker, western kingbird, Steller’s jay, turkey vulture, American kestrel, northern rough-winged swallow, violet-green swallow, barn swallow, cliff swallow, Bullock's oriole and Brewer's blackbird.
A local birder scoured the Maloy Road riparian area in the Wenas and noted western wood-pewee, willow flycatcher, pacific-slope flycatcher, warbling vireo, American robin, cedar waxwing, American goldfinch, song sparrow, spotted towhee, MacGillivray's warbler, yellow warbler and lazuli bunting.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Susan Summit Cyr, author of "Taneum: A Story of Bumping Lake and the William O. Douglas Wilderness" will be the guest speaker at this month's Cascadians general meeting. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Meyer Auditorium at the Terraces at Summitview in Yakima, preceded by a New Member Orientation in the facility's Village Café West room.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
ALSO SATURDAY: Suncadia Resort near Cle Elum will host the Miner's Mud Run, a 5K obstacle race. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and registration is $40 per person, which includes a run shirt and beverage at the end of the run.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike six miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain to Devils Slide or nine miles with 1,500 feet of elevation gain to the Funny and Moon Rocks near Cliffdell off of State Route 410. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will hike 10 miles with 3,300 feet of elevation gain to Goat Peak via Goat Creek trail, starting across from the Cougar Flats Campground off of Bumping River Road. This is a challenging trail with constant incline that becomes steeper and a bit rockier after about two miles as the trail approaches the American Ridge junction. The last stretch is a narrow trail to the top. Be prepred for a few dozen blown down trees. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details and to sign up for one of 12 spaces.
