Limited slots left for Grey Rock Trail runs
It's not too late to sign up for the 12K or 25K at this year's Grey Rock Trail races on July 10 in the Ahtanum State Forest.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 12 entries remained for the 25K, which costs $50, and another nine were left for the 12K, which costs $40. The 25K starts at 8 a.m. followed by the 12K at at 830.
COVID-19 forced the cancelation of the challenging, scenic runs in 2020 and a 50K won't be held this year. To register or find more information, go to ultrasignup.com.
BIRD ALERT
A visiting birder from Seattle combed the Oak Creek Wildlife Area and in just over two hours was able to spot 41 bird species. Highlights of his observations included white-throated swift, Anna's hummingbird, golden eagle, which is always a treat to see, red-naped sapsucker, Lewis's woodpecker, an olive-sided flycatcher giving its “quick three beers” call, ash-throated flycatcher, western kingbird, northern rough-winged swallow, violet-green swallow, barn swallow, cliff swallow, bushtit, rock wren, canyon wren, cedar waxwing, yellow-breasted chat, the colorful Bullock's oriole, Nashville warbler, yellow warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, Townsend's warbler, black-headed grosbeak and lazuli bunting.
From there he headed up the Bethel Ridge Road and found another 26 species including turkey vulture, hairy woodpecker, Hammond's flycatcher, dusky flycatcher and a rather plain bird, but with a cheery warbled song that gives it its name, a warbling vireo, red-breasted nuthatch, house wren, western bluebird, Cassin's finch, pine siskin, chipping sparrow, MacGillivray's warbler, which is a shy skulker, making it difficult to detect on its breeding grounds, and a stunning bright yellow bird with a black back and red head — a western tanager.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the Clear Lake five-mile run. The registration deadline is Thursday at a cost of $20 for running club members, $25 for non-members and $10 for children under 12, and race day registration won’t be allowed. For more information and to register, go to hcrunners.org or contact race director Brian Paul at Helimedic500@hotmail.com
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
TUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines,