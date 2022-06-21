Thistle clearing at Rocky Top
The Single Track Alliance of Yakima is looking for volunteers to remove scotch thistle at the Rocky Top trails on Wednesday.
They’ll start at 4:30 p.m. with an orientation on scotch thistle respect, the appropriate digging technique and safety before setting out to remove as many of the invasive weeds as possible. The event’s scheduled to last two hours, and gloves and tools will be provided.
Minimum age raised for hunter education
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife raised the minimum age to take its online-only hunter education course from nine to 18 years old.
The agency implemented its all-online course two years ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students under 18 can still complete the online course, but they must also attend a field skills evaluation to become certified.
More information about educational opportunities is available at wdfw.wa.gov.
Bird Alert
A cool, 48ºF, mostly cloudy day with winds out of the northwest, didn’t stop a couple of birders from tallying 31 species in just over two hours at the Snipes Mountain Trailhead south of Mt Adams. Some of their more interesting observations included common nighthawk, Vaux’s swift, Williamson’s sapsucker, two red-breasted sapsuckers that were feeding young, hairy woodpecker, an olive-sided flycatcher with its quick-three-beers call, warbling vireo, mountain chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, house wren, western bluebird, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill which seem to be abundant this year, American goldfinch, chipping sparrow, a singing fox sparrow, Nashville warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler, common yellowthroat, yellow-rumped warbler, Townsend’s warbler, and black-headed grosbeak.
Nearby along NF8225 north of the Pineside Sno-Park they noted a ruffed grouse, Hammond’s flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, Cassin’s vireo, chestnut-backed chickadee, brown creeper, Swainson’s thrush, hermit thrush, purple finch, pine siskin, black-throated gray warbler, hermit warbler, Townsend’s x hermit warbler (hybrid) and western tanager.
An hour spent along the upper end of the Umtanum Creek Trail turned up a list that included common nighthawk, Anna’s hummingbird, turkey vulture, pacific-slope flycatcher, warbling vireo, violet-green swallow, cedar waxwing, Bullock’s oriole, brown-headed cowbird, yellow warbler, black-headed grosbeak and the dazzling lazuli bunting.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the Northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
SUNDAY: Wilridge Winery will host the first Wilridge Wine Run 5K at 9 a.m. around the Wilridge Vineyard, Winery and Distillery. Register at runsignup.com for $40 or $45 on the day of the race.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host a brief general meeting at 6:45 at the Yakima Valley Museum’s Centennial Banquet Hall prior to Jim Wickwire’s presentation on the Willis Wall route of Mount Rainier. Admission to the Yakima Valley Museum Speaker Series event is $5 and it begins at 7:30 p.m. For more info and to buy tickets, go to yvmuseum.org.
GETTING OUTDOORS
WEDNESDAY: All riders are welcome for a weekly community group mountain bike ride at 6:30 p.m. at the Rocky Top trails on Rocky Top Road in Yakima. The rides will continue as long as daylight and weather permit. All riders must have a helmet, bike and tire repair kit. For more information, contact yakimavalleymtbteam@gmail.com.
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 10 miles with 600 feet of elevation gain to Packwood Lake, Green Trails 302, Packwood, trail 78. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their Hike of the Month for new or prospective members to Packwood Lake, a 12-mile round trip with 1,100 feet of elevation gain. Departure is at 7 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Drivers need a Northwest Forest Pass or America the Beautiful Pass. Contact Gary at 360-496-1303 or Dean at 509-388-6375 for more information.
