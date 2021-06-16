Pond to Pines summer camp returns
The Kittitas Environmental Education Network's Pond to Pines summer camps start Monday and run through July 31 with a new theme every week.
Kids in Pre-K through middle school can attend the nature-based day camp at Helen McCabe State Park near Ellensburg, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rates vary by week.
COVID-19 policies provided by the American Camp Association will be followed, and social distancing will be easier since the camp is held entirely outdoors. For more information, go to ycic.org.
Selah students create signs for WDFW
Selah High School students created 26 signs for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's LT Murray Wildlife Area this spring.
Students in Geoff Anderson's career and technical education class also visited the wildlife area near Thorp to install some of the signs and learn from wildlife department staff about careers in wildlife management and conservation.
BIRD ALERT
Sometimes it pays to get off the beaten path and enjoy what nature has to offer. That’s just what a couple of young birders discovered this week while camping at a dispersed campsite along Pine Creek a little north of Tieton Pond. They were treated to a pretty good list of birds including sooty grouse, western wood-pewee, Hammond’s flycatcher, warbling vireo, chestnut-backed chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, Townsend’s solitaire, evening grosbeak, pine siskin, Nashville warbler, Townsend’s warbler and western tanager.
Located in the area just south of the Mt. Adams Wilderness, Forest Road 8225 along Gotchen Creek is an extremely productive area for some of the harder-to-find warblers in Yakima County. This week, a couple of diligent birders spotted Nashville warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, black-throated gray warbler, Townsend's warbler, hermit warbler and several hybrid Townsend's x hermit warbler, which is a relatively common hybrid combination where the ranges of the two species meet.
Other birds of note along Gotchen Creek were wild turkey, pileated woodpecker, Hammond's flycatcher, dusky flycatcher, Cassin's vireo, warbling vireo, chestnut-backed chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, hermit thrush, evening grosbeak, pine siskin and western tanager.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the Clear Lake five-mile run. The registration deadline is Thursday at a cost of $20 for running club members, $25 for non-members and $10 for children under 12, and race day registration won't be allowed. For more information and to register, go to hcrunners.org or contact race director Brian Paul at Helimedic500@hotmail.com
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
TUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.