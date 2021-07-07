Help build a playground
The Yakima Greenway's looking for volunteers to help build the new Rotary Playground this weekend.
Last week hundreds of volunteers joined in to complete Phase 1 of rebuilding McGuire Playground at Sunrise Rotary Park. Anyone 14 and older can sign up for a shift to complete the project from July 9-11, regardless of skill levels or experience with power tools.
Plenty of slots are still available at signupgenius.com/go/rotaryplayground.
BIRD ALERT
We want to beat the heat and so do the birds! Just because it's summer doesn’t mean you have to hang up your birding binoculars and wait for cooler temps. Some birds and birdwatchers beat the heat by escaping to higher elevations. A mid-summer trip to the mountains might be just the ticket for good birding!
Birders found this to be true as they hiked the Snipes Mountain Trail, where they enjoyed temperatures of 52-75 degrees F and excellent birding. Highlights of their trip included common nighthawks, observed calling and performing their display dives, both Anna's and rufous hummingbirds, a golden eagle soaring high above the Aiken lava flow, both Williamson's and red-breasted sapsucker, olive-sided flycatcher, Hammond's flycatcher, Cassin's and warbling vireo, Canada and Steller's jay, brown creeper, both western and mountain bluebird, purple finch, Cassin's finch, a singing fox sparrow, a MacGillivray's warbler that was feeding young, western tanager and a male lazuli bunting.
If you can’t get to higher elevations to bird, remember that the best time to spot active birds during the heat of the summer is in the morning just before dawn until about 10 a.m. Birds also become more active in the evening when temps start to drop with the setting sun. Good birding!
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
SATURDAY: The Sozo Racine Series will conclude with the Mud, Sweat and Beers 5K, an obstacle course with a kid-friendly version called Muddy Buddies at Sozo Sports Complex, starting at 1 p.m. Registration is $55 for ages 13-20, $45 for 21+ and $25 for 6-12.