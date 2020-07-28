Budget cuts on WDFW agenda
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will provide direction this weekend on how the department can cut $31 million for the 2021 state legislative session.
Those cuts to the budget and legislative requests are needed to help offset an anticipated $9 billion shortfall in state revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Final decisions regarding budget cuts are expected to be made at the Aug. 21 WDFW commission meeting.
Other items on this weekend’s agenda include target shooting rules, CARES Act funding for fisheries, hatchery policy language, and non-native gamefish and fisheries policy. More information and a full agenda can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings or by calling 360-902-2267.
State needs help inspecting treesTwo state organizations want citizens to keep an eye out for invasive species in trees this August.
The Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Invasive Species Council said 10 minutes looking at trees in your area can help spot invasive dangerous species before they spread. August is the peak time of year for wood-boring insects most often spotted outside of trees, and they can damage the environment, the economy, recreation and even human health.
Insects to look out for include the invasive longhorned beetle, the emerald ash borer, the spotted lanternfly and the Asian Giant Hornet. If you believe you’ve found an invasive insect, take a picture and send it along with information to the Washington Invasives mobile app or invasivespecies.wa.gov.
BIRD ALERT
Yakima is hot this time of the year, but that doesn’t stop the real bird enthusiasts from looking for cooler places to go in search of our fine feathered friends. Leech Lake is located immediately east of White Pass near the Cascade Crest Trail on the north side of Highway 12 and while famous for its fly fishing, it is also a good place to beat the heat while in pursuit of birds. Be prepared, there’s a good chance that the birds are so abundant here because of the high population of mosquitoes.
Birders there were treated to around 35 species of birds. Highlights included Barrow’s goldeneye with recently fledged young, Vaux’s swift, red-breasted sapsucker, olive-sided flycatcher, willow flycatcher, Hammond’s flycatcher, pacific-slope flycatcher, warbling vireo, chestnut-backed chickadee, brown creeper, Swainson’s thrush, pine siskin and Lincoln’s sparrow. Warblers were also well represented with orange-crowned, Nashville, MacGillivray’s, yellow-rumped, Townsend’s and Wilson’s warbler all noted.
If you want to stay a little closer to home and still beat the heat try some early morning birding along the Poppoff Trail, where you can still find some good birds such as wood duck, spotted sandpiper, double-crested cormorant, American white pelican, osprey, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, Bewick’s wren, gray catbird, yellow warbler and western tanager, which were all reported there this week.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.