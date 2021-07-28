National parks free Wednesday
Admission to national parks will be free next Wednesday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, the landmark legislation that provided funding for national park maintenance.
Along with up to $9.5 million for deferred maintenance on federal lands, the bill provides $900 million annual for the Land, Water and Conservation Fund for projects such as improving watershed health in the central Cascades. Another free day for national parks, as well as state parks, will be offered on August 25 to celebrate the National Park Service’s birthday.
BIRD ALERT
This week, an eye-catching acorn woodpecker with its boldly patterned head, punctuated with wild-looking white eyes that give it a clownish look, was spotted at Ft. Simcoe State Park. A rare visitor to Yakima County, the acorn woodpecker is a medium-sized woodpecker that prefers oak woodlands with a high canopy and relatively open understory, which pretty much describes the habitat around the park.
Birders visiting Ft. Simcoe State Park in search of the clown-faced woodpecker found the park to be pretty good birding with almost 50 species noted there last week. Other highlights found at the park included western screech-owl, four more species of woodpecker; Lewis’s, downy, hairy woodpecker and northern flicker. There were plenty of flycatchers with western wood-pewee, willow flycatcher, Say’s phoebe, ash-throated flycatcher, western and eastern kingbird.
Warbling vireo, Steller’s jay, California scrub-jay, white-breasted nuthatch, gray catbird, cedar waxwing, purple finch, lark sparrow, western tanager, Bullock’s oriole and yellow-breasted chat rounded out the week’s tally. Remember that a Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to Ft. Simcoe State Park for day use.
Byron Ponds in the Sunnyside Wildlife Area was the place to see shorebirds this week as birders spotted black-necked stilt, killdeer, least sandpiper, western sandpiper, spotted sandpiper and solitary sandpiper. Shorebird numbers should increase the next few weeks as the fall migration peaks, so grab your binoculars and scopes and head for your favorite shorebird hotspot.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five to six miles with 150 feet of elevation gain at Pleasant Valley South on a trail that starts off near the American River and falls within the William O. Douglas Wilderness. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host Golf 4 Fun at Ellensburg Country Club. Call Sharon at 610-703-6750 to reserve a tee time.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five to six miles with 200 feet of elevation gain at Fife’s Ridge on a gradually climbing trail that offers fantastic views. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place.