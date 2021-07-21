TNC closing lands
The Nature Conservancy joined a growing list of organizations set to close its public lands in Eastern Washington due to high fire danger.
That closure for lands including the Central Cascades Forest around Cle Elum will begin Friday, the same day the Washington DNR plans to close its lands east of the Cascades. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will close its eastern Washington wildlife areas to overnight use.
Grant helps refresh butterfly garden
A grant from Washington Native Plants is making it possible for Cowiche Canyon Conservancy volunteers to improve a butterfly garden in the Northwest corner of Snow Mountain Ranch.
The money funded the installation of more than a dozen species of pollinator-supporting native plants and shrubs. It also allowed the conservancy to purchase durable plant labels for more than 30 plants in and around the garden.
BIRD ALERT
Birds are where you find them and that includes some of the most unaesthetic places you can think to look. This week, a visit to the Grandview Wastewater Treatment Facility attracted a good mix of waterfowl and shorebirds with wood duck, cinnamon teal, northern shoveler, gadwall, mallard, and ruddy duck all present. The shorebird list included, black-necked stilt, killdeer, least sandpiper, a semipalmated sandpiper that was sporting some colored leg bands, western sandpiper, long-billed dowitcher, three recently fledged young Wilson’s phalarope and one adult red-necked phalarope in basic plumage, spotted sandpiper and a greater yellowlegs.
An eared grebe was spotted on Wenas Lake. This salt-loving bird is the smallest grebe in Washington and a fairly rare visitor to Yakima County. Other birds noted at the lake included Canada goose, common merganser, California gull, bald eagle, Bullock’s oriole, western tanager and black-headed grosbeak.
A couple of hours spent birding the along the Lil Rattlesnake Creek Trail was enough time to tally a pretty good list of birds including black-chinned hummingbird, red-naped sapsucker, hairy woodpecker, American kestrel, western wood-pewee, dusky flycatcher, pacific-slope flycatcher, warbling vireo, Steller’s jay, veery, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow warbler and western tanager.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles with 1,299 feet of elevation gain to Sheep Lake/Sourdough Gap. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 for meeting time and place.
MONDAY: The Cascadians will hike 7.5 miles with 1,600 feet of elevation gain at Bear Creek Mountain. Group sizes are limited to 12 in the wilderness, so two different groups will leave at 7 a.m. from Chesterley Park parking lot. Drivers need a Senior Pass, Northwest Forest Pass, or equivalent. Register online at cascadians.org or for more information, call Stephanie at 425-454-3581, Mark at 509-594-9193, Jim at 509-823-4123 or Gary at 360-496-1303. This is a Centennial hike.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles with 1,665 feet of elevation gain at Mt. Clifty on a trail that offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape and wildlife. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place.