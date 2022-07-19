WDFW restricts campfires, other activities
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has restricted campfires and other activities on lands it manages in Eastern Washington to reduce the risk of fire.
These precautions will apply to all state wildlife and water access areas managed by the agency east of the Cascades. The emergency order prohibits fires or campfires, including those in fires rings, the discharge of firearms for target shooting or other purposes except legal hunting, smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle, welding and operating chainsaws, and operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads.
Parking remains permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways. For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
WDFW commissioners limit free fishing weekend
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife commission voted Friday to limit fishing without a license on Free Fishing Weekend to only species that do not require a catch record card.
Commissioners also voted to put updating the agency’s spring bear hunting policy first on the agenda, ahead of scheduling rulemaking meetings to establish future season. The timeline for developing a policy has not yet been established.
For more information and a full recording of the meeting, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Bird Alert
Some of the more interesting birds observed this week in the Yakima area included the most mysterious of American waterfowl; the harlequin duck, which is a sea duck that lives in the mountains and travels east and west, instead of north and south like other ducks. Why they prefer roaring alpine streams to the quiet marshes favored by other waterfowl is a mystery that adds to their intrigue. A pair of these very colorful ducks was spotted resting on the rocks of the rushing waters of the Naches River, downstream from the Little Naches Campground.
Birders searching along the Township Road south of Mabton noted another not so easy to find bird for our area when they spotted a pair of gray partridge with six chicks. The gray partridge, also known as the Hungarian partridge, is native to Eurasia but was introduced into North America in the early 1900s as a game bird and is still desirable to upland game bird hunters.
The Wenas BBQ Flats Horse Camp, while popular with horseman, is also attractive to bird enthusiasts. An hour and a half spent there his week turned up mourning dove, black-chinned hummingbird, downy woodpecker, a white-headed woodpecker that was seen as it flew like a bullet from one ponderosa pine to another, giving a clear look at its white head, western wood-pewee, gray flycatcher with its “quick three beers” call, dusky flycatcher, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, gray catbird, spotted towhee and black-headed grosbeak.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the Northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host will host Golf 4 Fun, a relaxed and enjoyable outing at River Ridge Golf Course in Selah. Golfers can take advantage of the restaurant’s specials after the round. Call or text Sharon at 610-703-6750.
GETTING OUTDOORS
WEDNESDAY: All riders are welcome for a weekly community group mountain bike ride at 6:30 p.m. at the Rocky Top trails on Rocky Top Road in Yakima. The rides will continue as long as daylight and weather permit. All riders must have a helmet, bike and tire repair kit. For more information, contact yakimavalleymtbteam@gmail.com.
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will offer three hiking options at Sourdough Gap/Crystal Lakes near Chinook Pass, starting with an easy 3.6 miles to Sheep Lake with 400 feet of gain. From there, participants can go 1.5 more moderate miles with 1,100 foot gain to Sourdough Gap, followed by an option for 1.2 more strenuous miles to Crystal Lakes. Call Sharon at 610-703-6750 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their Hike of the Month at Sourdough Gap/Crystal Lake Overlook near Chinook Pass, a seven-mile hike with 1,300 feet of elevation gain and an option to wait at Sheep Lake for only four miles with 500 feet of elevation gain. This hike along the Pacific Crest Trail offers spectacular scenery and wildflowers with an option to swim or wade in Sheep Lake. Departure is at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot and drivers need a U.S. National Forest recreation day pass, Annual Northwest Forest pass or America the Beautiful pass. Call Jeff and Joyce Hagen at 509-966-5432 for more information.
