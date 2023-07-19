DNR bans campfires in region
The Washington Department of Natural Resources banned campfires on lands throughout its southeast region due to wildfire risk, beginning last Friday.
That region includes 17 counties, including Yakima and Kittitas, encompassing popular recreation areas such as the Ahtanum State Forest and the Teanaway Community Forest. Fire dangers have reached extreme levels in the Lower Columbia Basin and are also very high throughout the rest of the region, according to DNR.
For more information and updates on the latest restrictions, go to dnr.wa.gov.
Bird alert
There’s nothing like a blazing-hot July heat wave to get outdoors-oriented minds on traveling to someplace a whole lot cooler than the Yakima Valley. With temperatures hovering around the century mark, lower temperatures and cool breezes can be very enticing to both birds and bird enthusiasts.
One such location is the Sourdough Gap Trail, found up Chinook Pass, where a visiting birder from North Carolina tallied a list of species that included six sooty grouse, a couple of rufous hummingbirds, an American three-toed woodpecker, several olive-sided flycatchers, Canada jay, Steller’s jay, Clark’s nutcracker, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, pacific wren, varied thrush, hermit thrush, evening grosbeak, purple finch, Cassin’s finch, pine siskin, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, dark-eyed junco, yellow-rumped warbler, Townsend’s warbler and western tanager.
A hike up the upper end of the Umtanum Creek Trail in search of birds turned up mourning dove, calliope and rufous hummingbird, northern harrier, red-tailed hawk, downy and hairy woodpecker, northern flicker, American kestrel, western wood-pewee, pacific-slope flycatcher, warbling vireo, house wren, western and mountain bluebird, cedar waxwing, Cassin’s finch, American goldfinch, vesper sparrow, spotted towhee, yellow warbler, MacGillivray’s warbler and black-headed grosbeak.
A couple of birders trekked up the Glade Road from Mabton and noted Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, Swainson’s hawk, horned lark, barn swallow, mountain bluebird and western meadowlark.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at the Franklin Park track at 6 p.m. All paces are welcome.
THURSDAY: Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host a limited beer release of Technicolor Steppe, a West Coast pilsner, at Single Hill Brewery to support the nonprofit and its work on local trails. The event will also feature a short talk by CCC’s Megan Whiteside titled “Owls of the Shrub Steppe.” For more information, go to CCC’s Facebook page.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of U.S. 12 and Old Naches Highway, behind the McIlrath fruit stand.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadians will hike 7 mainly level miles with a gradual downhill along the Eastside Trail at Mount Rainier National Park. This is a one-way hike through old growth forest and along a beautiful river, beginning at the Owyhigh Lakes Trailhead and ending at the Grove of the Patriarchs Trailhead. Drivers will need an America the Beautiful or Mount Rainier National Park day/annual pass. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host their hike of the month at Bear Creek Mountain with 1,400 feet of elevation, including more than 1,000 feet in the last 0.9 mile push to the top. The trail travels through some meadow areas, then offers views at the top, and there may not be water sources. Drivers should know the road to the Section 3 Trailhead is rough, especially the last quarter mile, so it’s possible to park along the road and walk to the trail. Visit the Cascadians calendar at cascadians.org/Calendar for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.