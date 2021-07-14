Outdoor burning banned on reservation
The Environmental Protection Agency, in coordination with the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, issued a ban Tuesday on all outdoor burning on the reservation due to high fire danger.
All agricultural, camping and recreational fires are prohibited within the external reservation boundaries regardless of ownership or tribal membership. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt.
The EPA is asking reservation residents to reduce all sources of air pollution as much as possible to avoid causing additional health hazards. For more information on burn bans on tribal lands call EPA’s FARR Hotline at 1-800-424-4372 and to learn more about other burning restrictions, go to wasmoke.blogspot.com.
Volunteers needed for advisory committees
Washington State’s Recreation and Conservation office is seeking 45 volunteers to fill positions on advisory committees that help determine how the state invests in the outdoors.
About 200 volunteers on 18 committees help the agency evaluate about 500 grant applications every two years for parks, trails, boating amenities, firearm and archery ranges and other outdoor facilities. Proposals to conserve wildlife habitat and working farms and forests are also considered.
Volunteers spend up to a week every two years and should have an interest in recreating on or protecting public land, experience buying and developing land, or experience conserving forests and farms. Eligible members can receive stipends and participation takes place on line.
To learn more or submit an application before the Aug. 6 deadline, go to
BIRD ALERT
Seven adventurous birders joined together for an Audubon field trip to higher elevations in search of cooler weather and hotter birding. Their first stop was the Little Rattlesnake riparian area along Forest Road 1500 where they spotted black-chinned hummingbird, red-naped sapsucker, downy woodpecker, western wood-pewee, pacific-slope flycatcher, warbling vireo, black-capped chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, veery, cedar waxwing, spotted towhee, MacGillivray’s warbler, yellow warbler and black-headed grosbeak.
As they ventured to Forest Road 1503 they birded a marshy pond along the upper Little Rattlesnake Creek that was surrounded by a ponderosa pine/Douglas-fir forest. Here they noted a couple of Virginia rail, a sora, turkey vulture, great horned owl, northern flicker, western wood-pewee, Hammond’s flycatcher, Cassin’s vireo, warbling vireo, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, western bluebird, hermit thrush, Cassin’s finch, chipping sparrow, song sparrow, yellow-rumped warbler, and western tanager.
They wrapped the trip up with a search along Timberwolf Mountain Lookout Road and found rufous hummingbird, turkey vulture, red-tailed hawk, Clark’s nutcracker, Cassin’s finch, dark-eyed junco, Lincoln’s sparrow and lazuli bunting.
Audubon field trips are open to the public and are a great place for novice and experienced bird enthusiasts to get to know more about the birds and birding areas of Yakima County. Field trip information can be found on the website or Facebook page listed below.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles with 800 feet of elevation at Franklin Falls/Denny Creek. Call Betsy at 509-949-3985 or Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will host Golf 4 Fun at Westwood Golf Course. Call Sharon at 610-703-6750 to reserve a tee time.
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will host an Eastern Washington flatwater paddling trip on an area reesrvoir or one of the Columbia River lakes. Paddles are subject to the weather conditions, but expect to go 6-10 miles for about 3-4 hours on the water. Call Kim Hull at 509-853-8698 for details.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike six miles with 1,299 feet of elevation gain to Sheep Lake/Sourdough Gap. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 for meeting time and place.