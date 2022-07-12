Single Hill hosting soil talk
Megan Whiteside will be at Single Hill Brewing in Yakima to talk about the underground magic of cryptobiotic soil and support for the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy Thursday night.
It’s also the release party for this year’s annual beer to benefit CCC, Wildflower Magic, a Hazy IPA featuring the art piece of the same name by Sheryl Pickering on the can. Whiteside’s talk will begin at 6 p.m.
Thorp water access to closeThe Washington Department Fish and Wildlife Area announced it plans to close the Thorp Water Access Area along the Yakima River in Kittitas County from July 15 through Sept. 30.
Contractors will be working on repairs to the Thorp Bridge, a project managed by Kittitas County. Alternative access areas nearby include Teanaway Junction, Kinghorn Slough, Mile Post 8, Mile Post 10, Highway 10 Take-out and Thrall, also known as Ringer Loop.
Bird Alert
You don’t need to travel long distances to spot birds and with gas prices as high as they are, that’s a good thing. Local birders, whether beginners or lifelong aficionados, know their yards, neighborhoods, city parks and greenbelts are prime birding spots and bird them regularly.
One local birder spent a couple of hours at Sarg Hubbard Park and observed 15 species including Canada goose, mallard, California quail, killdeer, osprey, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, western wood-pewee, violet-green swallow with recently fledged young, Bewick’s wren, an American robin feeding young, cedar waxwing, house sparrow, house finch and American goldfinch.
At Randall Park another 13 birds were tallied including Mallard, Eurasian collared-dove, hummingbird that went past too fast to ID, downy woodpecker, western wood-pewee, western kingbird, tree swallow, barn swallow, European starling, American robin, house sparrow, house finch and American goldfinch. There was also a Swainson’s hawk spotted soaring above the field south of Randall Park.
A Terrace Heights resident had 15 species visit his yard with Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, Anna’s hummingbird, rufous hummingbird, red-tailed hawk, American kestrel, California scrub-jay, barn swallow, cliff swallow, European starling, American robin, house sparrow, house finch, American goldfinch and Brewer’s blackbird all being noted.
An hour walk around the Scenic Drive neighborhoods turned up California quail, Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, California scrub-jay, American crow, barn swallow, European starling, American robin, house sparrow, house finch, lesser goldfinch and American goldfinch.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the Northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
GETTING OUTDOORSWEDNESDAY: All riders are welcome for a weekly community group mountain bike ride at 6:30 p.m. at the Rocky Top trails on Rocky Top Road in Yakima. The rides will continue as long as daylight and weather permit. All riders must have a helmet, bike and tire repair kit. For more information, contact yakimavalleymtbteam@gmail.com.
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five miles with 1,200 feet of elevation gain at Burnt Mountain near White Pass, Green Trails map 303, starting at the trailhead off of Bethel Ridge Road 1500 at Cash Prairie. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
