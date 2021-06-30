BLM announces fire restrictions
The Bureau of Land Management Spokane District issued a fire restrictions order to prohibit building fires and firing guns with a few exceptions in Eastern Washington, starting July 1.
Guns can still be used for hunting and fires are allowed when contained within provided metal rings. Those restrictions, similar to those enacted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on June 25, are expected to be in effect until fire conditions change, according to a release from BLM on Tuesday.
Smoking and the use of off-road vehicles are also prohibited on BLM and Bureau of Reclamation lands in eastern Washington. For a complete fire restriction order, go to www.blm.gov/orwafire.
Fishing regulations now available online
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released its fishing regulations online, although paper copies of the pamphlet won’t be delivered to license dealers until late July.
Those regulations dictate the rules for the state’s lakes, rivers and marine areas from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The Fish Washington mobile app is always up-to-date and the new regulations can be found at www.wdfw.wa.gove/fishing/regulations.
BIRD ALERT
A Cowiche Canyon resident was excited about the baby American kestrels that have fledged from one of her husband’s kestrel boxes. This box is located on a telephone light pole and she watched the mother and baby on top of the pole, noting that the baby was eating a mouse. That evening she got a close look at a baby kestrel on the ground in her flower bed eating something.
In the late afternoon, when it was 96 degrees with the sun shining brightly, a 47th Avenue resident was standing on the street in front of his house when a barn owl came flying down the street, tried to land in the birch tree across the street, missed it somehow, and flew over and landed in his walnut tree. He also observed some unusual activity as an American robin landed on his backyard at the end of the sidewalk, spread its wings wide and lay down on the concrete, which was over 110 degrees and stayed there for several minutes.
While hiking in Umtanum Creek, a local birder heard prairie falcons making a major ruckus. She then noticed three young falcons on a nest ledge, pacing around, with wings held out. It appeared that two adults had flown a short distance and were encouraging the youngsters to fly across and join them. One of the young actually did with a slightly wobbly but successful flight!
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 7 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORSTUESDAY: Meet at Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out promptly for the weekly ride. Distance and time will be determined based on fitness. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.
WEDNESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly mountain bike ride. Meet at Rocky Top at 7 p.m. Riders should follow COVID-19 protocols and social distancing guidelines.