Sportsmen shows canceled
Shuyler Productions canceled its annual Central Washington Sportsmen Show scheduled for Feb. 19-21 at the Yakima SunDome, co-owner Merle Shuyler announced Wednesday.
This would have been the 32nd annual show and they also canceled the Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show scheduled for Feb. 26-28 in Pasco. Shuyler said he’s already reached out to the SunDome about determining dates for the show in February 2022.
Four tied at Button Shoot
Brett Johansen, Jeff Mitchell, Jason Klingele and John Klingele all broke perfect scores to lead the Men’s division in Week 3 of the W.K. Button Shoot.
Those scores will carry over to Week 4, as will the perfect scores Bob Stonecipher and Tom Rogers broke in the Super Senior division. Joel Froehlich bested Pat Anex in the Senior division after both shot a 24 and Janet Shields broke a 22 to win the Ladies button.
Georgina Anderson won the Junior division.
WDFW offering lessons
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer a new fish, wildlife and natural resource-themed lesson plan for elementary, middle and high school students.
Students can engage with a WDFW wildlife conflict specialist in a live Zoom broadcast called “Beavers, Nature’s Engineers” scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 22. A series of 14 lessons will be released each Friday through June 11 for three different grade levels — 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
BIRD ALERT
It’s only about 3 miles from Matsen Road along County Line Road to Bluelight Road in the Horse Heaven Hills. This short stretch held some interesting birds this week with the expected horned larks as well as a gorgeous prairie falcon, a Townsend’s solitaire and two very early mountain bluebirds.
There was a large congregation of geese and ducks along Emerald Road near Granger that held around 100 cackling geese, a greater white-fronted goose, as well as an apparent greater white-fronted x cackling goose hybrid, a greater scaup, ring-necked ducks, 47 common goldeneye, northern pintail and double-crested cormorant.
A couple of local birders spent a beautiful day around the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge. Once the morning mist lifted they enjoyed some good light for birding the large numbers of Canada geese, mallards, northern pintail, American wigeon, green-winged teal. Notable birds included a ring-necked duck seen from the observation deck at the refuge parking lot and a pair of hooded mergansers observed from Old Goldendale Road. As the worked their way along Pumphouse Road to Lateral C they noted four northern shrikes. The find of the day for them was a lone sandhill crane that flew fairly low overhead heading east across Lateral C and eight tundra swans.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: Tyler Beals of Yakama Nation Fisheries will give a free Zoom presentation titled “Bringing Back the Pacific Lamprey” as part of the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group’s 2021 Winter Speaker Series. Talks begin at 7 p.m. and you can register at midcolumbiafisheries.org.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.