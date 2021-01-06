Local trails closed due to mud
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy announced the temporary closure of some of its popular trails due to mud after recent rainstorms and snow melt.
Snow Mountain Ranch and the Cowiche Canyon Uplands will be closed until further notice to protect the trails from damage. The main Cowiche Canyon trail, as well as East and West Cowiche Canyon lots remain open.
The Single Track Alliance of Yakima also closed down its trails at Rocky Top. They noted if users sink into the ground or leave a depression with their feet or bike wheels, it could cause significant damage that takes years to repair.
BIRD ALERT
Yakima Valley Audubon wrapped up the 2020 Christmas Bird Count season this week with the Yakima area count. The Christmas Bird Count is one of the oldest citizen science initiatives in North America. What with the concerns over the pandemic and with the unseasonable weather there was definitely a different feel to this year’s count. Where teams are usually used this year it was mostly individuals or some household groups covering the count circle.
The wind kept a lot of birds hunkered down, causing the actual number of birds to be low; there were still some interesting finds. Highlights included a surprising total of seven great egrets, 16 great-blue herons in one field, a Eurasian wigeon, an American bittern, six Virginia rail, a couple of American dippers, six merlins, two pacific wrens, three hairy woodpeckers, 13 lesser goldfinches, 18 purple finches feeding on ash tree seeds and a blue jay.
Waterfowl numbers were also good, due to more open water, with large numbers of Canada geese including one flock that had a snow goose mixed in flying in the direction of Sun Tides Golf Course, and a couple of greater white-fronted geese at Sarg Hubbard park.
One of the interesting tidbits gleaned from the count was the astounding number of Eurasian collared doves with over 300 tallied on the count. This invasive species was unheard of in Yakima County before 2006 and can now be found in large numbers throughout the county.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
TUESDAY: Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host a free Zoom presentation by Jeff Antonelis-Lapp titled "Tahoma's Biggest Stories: A Natural History of of Mount Rainier National Park."
The first edition of this year's Winter Talk Series is scheduled to go from 7-8:30 p.m. Register online at cowichecanyon.org.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.