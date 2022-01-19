Twilight snowshoe tours return to White Pass
Twilight snowshoe tours are back at White Pass, every Saturday through Feb. 26 from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m.
Sara Lasha Washburn will guide snowshoers on the trails of the White Pass Nordic Center, with light appetizers and beverages to follow. The cost is $59, which includes the cost of snowshoes and poles. Register online at skiwhitepass.com.
Speakers series resumes
Mid-Columbia Fisheries will bring back its popular online speaker series to educate the public on various stories related to salmon and other native species.
The series begins Thursday night with a presentation scheduled for 6-7 p.m. from Mid-Columbia Fisheries, Underwood Conservation District and the Wishpush Working Group titled “The Benefits of Beaver!” Future presentations will be streamed on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m., Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and March 8 at 7 p.m.
Each presentations will be available for free on Zoom with a suggested donation of $20 to support MCF’s work. To register, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.
Klingele, Eims win buttons
John Klingele and Ale Eims won men’s division buttons in Week 3 of the W.K. Button Shoot at the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association on Sunday.
Klingele bested Joel Moberly and Stan Shields in a shoot off that carried over from Week 2, and Eims broke a perfect score in the Week 3 competition. Ladies’ shooter Shara Green and Super Senior shooter John Cushing both broke 23s to win their buttions, and Branon Ford won the Junior division.
Joel Moberly and Paul Klingele tied in the Senior division and will compete in a shoot off next week.
BIRD ALERT
There was an interesting mix of waterfowl on the pond along Riverside Road across from Central Premix, including three gadwalls, a couple of American wigeons, seven mallards, three lesser scaups, bufflehead, a common merganser, a pied-billed grebe, double-crested cormorant and a great egret.
A couple of hours spent at Sportsman’s Park turned up a good mix of 19 bird species for one local birder with Canada goose, wood duck, northern shoveler, American wigeon, mallard, common goldeneye, common merganser, California quail, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, black-capped chickadee, brown creeper, Bewick’s wren, house finch, American goldfinch and dark-eyed junco all being observed.
One birder braved the two feet of snow and hiked the Tieton River Nature Trail, where he heard chukar calling and spotted a juvenile and an adult bald eagle as well as Lewis’s woodpecker, northern flicker, Steller’s jay, black-billed magpie and several common ravens.
A visitor to the Oak Creek Wildlife Area Visitor Center was treated to the thrill of the hunt as he watched a northern shrike in hot pursuit over the Naches River of a dark-eyed junco that it hoped to have for lunch.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
ALSO SATURDAY: White Pass will host its second night skiing event of the season, the first-ever High School Reunion. Everyone is welcome to join from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and reservations are not required.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the fourth and final race in the Winter Race Series, a 5K that starts and finishes at Chesterley Park at 1 p.m. Registration is due Friday and $5 for for club members or $10 for non-members. Go to hcrunners.org for more information and to sign up.
MONDAY: Levee repairs and a corresponding closure of the Yakima Greenway just north of El Mirador will begin, one week later than originally anticipated.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. for runs of 2.5-4 miles. For location, check for updates on the Hard Core Runners’ Facebook page. Bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike or snowshoe 4-6 miles with minimal elevation gain along the Tieton Nature Trail. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will snowshoe 6-plus miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain in the Ahtanum State Forest, going counterclockwise from the trailhead onto White’s Ridge into snowy meadows and Ponderosa pines. This will be either a 6.3 mile loop or an out-and-back. Be prepared for soft snow and temperatures in the mid-30s. Skiers are welcome, but snow conditions are unclear. Meet at 9 a.m. at the White’s Ridge trailhead. Contact Kim Hull with questions and to RSVP. Drivers need a Sno-Park pass.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe 4-5 miles with minimal elevation gain at Bumping Lake. Call Susie at 509-941-8383 for meeting time and place.
