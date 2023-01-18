Ski and Snowshoe jamboree
The Yakima Nordic Skiing and Snowshoeing Council will host its annual jamboree this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bumping Sno-Park.
Experienced volunteers will lead attendees on tours out to the warming hut, and there will be a limited amount of snowshoes available to lend out during the event. A campfire and some refreshments will also be offered.
Drivers need a Sno-Park permit, which can be purchased at Whistlin’ Jacks off of State Route 410, the Little Red Schoolhouse in Naches and online at parks.wa.gov.
Snow Mountain Ranch trails closed
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closed all of its trails at Snow Mountain Ranch due to snow and mud.
Closures are necessary to protect the long-term health of the trail system. CCC’s already closed all of its trails at Rocky Top and Cowiche Canyon Uplands.
Updates can be found on the conservancy’s website, cowichecanyon.org and its Facebook page.
Mallon wins week 3 of button shoot
Brent Mallon topped Brett Johanson in a shoot off after both of them broke 25s to win the Men’s Division in Week 3 of the W.K. Button Shoot at the Yakima Valley Sportsmen’s Association.
Craig Lee also broke a 25 to take home the Senior Division button and Don Lint outlasted Glen Lowrie in a shoot off to win the Super Senior division. Janet Shields broke a 24 to win the Ladies Division and Brennan Ford won the Junior Division button by shooting a 23.
LT Murray project approved
The Washington Fish and Wildlife commission approved forest restoration thinning of 588 acres on the LT Murray Wildlife Area in Kittitas County.
Wildlife department staff said in its report that the Middle Hutchins Forest Restoration Project will produce approximately two million board feet to “restore ecological integrity, improve habitat quality for multiple species...reduce wildfire risks and increase the proportion of large-diameter trees.”
For more information and a full summary of the commission’s January meeting, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Bird alert
This is the time of year owls appear to be more active in their attempts to attract a mate. In Sunnyside, a western screech owl has been waking residents in the early morning hours with its constant toot-toot-toot call and a pair of great-horned owls have been spotted keeping house in the Tahoma Cemetery.
As the temperatures warm up and more local water thaws out we see an increase in waterfowl. This week, birders around the Toppenish area spotted about 100 snow geese mixed in with Canada geese in a field north of Marion Drain where it turns south east of US Highway 97. Nearby at mile post 6 on Pumphouse Road there were 30 tundra swans and a great egret, a large, lanky, long-necked white heron, was spotted in a drain ditch along Highway 97 near the Toppenish golf course.
Another good spot to see a good mix of water birds is Buena Pond, where this week birders noted both cackling and Canada goose, northern shoveler, American wigeon, mallard, northern pintail, bufflehead, common merganser, a ruddy duck with its very blue bill and a tail that looks like it was rear ended by a semi, pied-billed grebe and American coot.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun runs at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Yakama Nation Fish Passage Brian Saluskin will be the guest speaker at the Yakima Fly Fishers Association monthly meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Magic’s Pizza. Saluskin plans to give a presentation on various projects related to sockeye salmon and fish passage since 2019.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Kittitas Environmental Education Network is hosting its 12th Annual Winter Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ellensburg Library’s Hal Holmes Center, featuring local organizations, companies, agencies and individuals that support environmental sustainability and education. For more information go to ycic.org.
SUNDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the third race of its Winter Race series on a 5K course starting at Chesterley Park at 1 p.m.. Registration fees are $5 for club members and $10 for nonmembers.
Getting outdoors
WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host a 5-mile snowshoe or hike, depending on conditions, with 800 feet of elevation gain at Sout Creek Snow Park Area near Rimrock Lake. Drivers need a Sno-Park permit and the group will leave at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. For more information text Jacqui at 509-834-9863.
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe 4 to 5 miles with less than 1,000 feet of elevation gain around the American Ridge Ski Lodge and the nearby campground to see the confluence of the American and Bumping rivers. Call Betsy at 509-949-3985 for meeting time and place.
