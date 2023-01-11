Rocky Top trails closed
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closed Rocky Top’s trails Monday due to snow and mud, likely for an extended period of time.
Executive director Celisa Hopkins said the warm weather and rain forecasted for later this week may keep the trails closed for several weeks. Closures are necessary to protect the long-term health of the trail system.
All other CCC trails remain open for now. Updates can be found on the conservancy’s website,
cowichecanyon.org and its Facebook page.
Public lands access free Monday
Entrance to national parks and Washington’s state-managed lands will be free Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Day users won’t need a Discover Pass for state parks and lands managed by the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife or the Department of Natural Resources. Entrance to Mt. Rainier National Park and others will also be free for day users.
Bird alert
Not much is better than getting some fresh air during a time of fresh starts. Why not start the year off by enjoying the beauty of local birds at your favorite birding spot? That’s what one local bird enthusiast did this week as he ventured out to the Sunnyside Wildlife Area, where he was able to find 44 species. This time of year the predatory birds are more prevalent and he was able to spot northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, rough-legged hawk, western screech-owl that was unexpectedly calling in the middle of the morning, American kestrel, prairie falcon, and northern shrike.
Of course, this habitat had an abundance of the expected wetland birds including cackling and Canada goose, wood duck, mallard, northern pintail, bufflehead, common merganser, Wilson’s snipe, great blue heron and marsh wren. A profusion of blackbirds with red-winged, blackbird, brown-headed cowbird and Brewer’s blackbird, were also all present.
He noted the trees, especially the juniper with its berries, were very attractive to the California quail, Townsend’s solitaire, hermit thrush, American robin and an impressive 35 cedar waxwings. Other birds of note included Mourning and Eurasian collared-dove, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, black-billed magpie, common raven, black-capped chickadee, horned lark, house finch, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned and golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee and yellow-rumped warbler.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun runs at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “Shallow Depth of Field.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
TUESDAY: Maya-Kahn Abrams will lead a free lecture over Zoom on the conservation of rare plants in the Columbia Plateau, the first edition of Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Winter Talk series, scheduled to go from 7-8:30 p.m. For more information and to register, go to the conservancy’s Facebook page.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 4 to 5 miles on level sidewalks starting at the Toppenish Railroad Museum for a tour of the Toppenish Murals. There will be an option to have lunch at the Railroad Museum waiting room. Call Libby at 509-961-2363 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place. Libby will provide dessert and the museum will be open for a post-lunch tour.
