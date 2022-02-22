WDFW to address wolf policy
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has invited the public to submit written comments on a proposed rule change and a new rule to address wolf-livestock conflict deterrence.
The rule change, initiated by Governor Jay Inslee last fall, would require the WDFW director to confirm domestic animal owners proactively implemented appropriate non-lethal conflict deterrence measures before the department can kill wolves. Wolf Policy Lead Julia Smith said the change “would align the code with the agency’s commitment to non-lethal conflict mitigation strategies.”
For more information or to submit comments prior to the April 11 deadline, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
Auckland wins button
John Auckland broke a 23 to win the Men’s button in week 8 of the Yakima Sportsmen’s Association’s W.K. Button Shoot.
Mark Peterson won the Senior division button and Ken Sanden took home the button in the Super Senior division. Senior shooter Nick Kramer and Super Senior Hank McClearly won carry over shoot offs from Week 7.
Sue Trindle and Brittany Marshall both earned buttons in the Ladies division and in skeet shooting, Leon Coleman broke a 19 to win the 12 gauge button and Slyfield won the Sub gauge division with a 21.
Bird alert
There is a small pond located along US Highway 12 between Granger and Outlook that attracts an impressive diversity of waterfowl each year. This week, a female canvasback duck arrived and was swimming with a group of redhead ducks. A few days later she was joined by two male canvasbacks. The regal-looking canvasback is the largest North American diving duck. Its name was inspired by the male’s white back and sides, which reminded early settlers of canvas fabric. The male is an arresting sight, with red-brown head and gleaming red eyes.
This pond has also had several Wilson’s snipes roosting on the small, brush covered island and this week two dunlin were spotted working the muddy shoreline. This small sandpiper, which can be found at the coast all year round, preferring estuaries, where it seeks out insects, worms and mollusks to eat, is a sporadic visitor to the Yakima Valley in winter and one of our earliest migrating shorebirds.
Red crossbills were spotted along Maloy Road and at BBQ Flats Horse Camp in the Wenas Valley and along the Pacific Crest Trail above Leech Lake. When you first see this bird you may have the impression it had a face-first, high-speed collision with a window, but its crossed bill is actually a finely-tuned instrument that lets it utilize often plentiful, though hard to access seed cones that are their main food source.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
Calendar
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. for runs of 2.5-4 miles. For location, check for updates on the Hard Core Runners’ Facebook page. Bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe four to six miles with minimal elevation gain on Maintenance Shed Road near White Pass. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Wies at 509-965-7587 for meeting time and place.
SATURDAY: White Pass will host its final weekly twilight snowshoe tour through the White Pass Nordic Center. Guide Sara Lasha Washburn will lead the group from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. for a cost of $59, including equipment and refreshments following the tour. Register at skiwhitepass.com.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Cascadians will hike seven miles along the Columbia River in the Quincy Lakes Wildlife Area with 600 feet of elevation gain along a jeep track that becomes a single-track from Sunland Road north to below the Gorge amphitheater. Drop steeply to the river for lunch on the shore before retracing the out-and-back route. Bring layers, water and lunch. Drivers need a Discover Pass. RSVP by calling Kim at 509-853-8698.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe 4.5 miles with 805 feet of elevation gain at Gold Hill Cabin near Chinook Pass. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 or Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
